Kevin Durant Apologises to India, Says ‘I am Coming Back’

NBA star Kevin Durant took to social media site Twitter to apologize for his comments he made about India during an interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

A day after his interview, in which he said that India is 20 years behind the world in knowledge and experience.

“It’s a country that’s 20 years behind in terms of knowledge and experience. You see cows in the street, monkeys running around everywhere, hundreds of people on the side of the road, a million cars and no traffic violations. Just a bunch of underprivileged people there and they want to learn how to play basketball. That s*** was really, really dope to me,” Durant told said during the interview.

However, NBA star said took to social media site and said that his comments were taken out of context.

He tweeted: “Sorry that my comments about India were taken out of context. I’m grateful for the time I’ve got to spend there and I’m really pissed about how my comments come off. That’s my fault. Should’ve worded that better,” he wrote.





The Golden State Warriors player also vowed that he will come back to India for more camps and added a “sorry” at the end of his post.

“No offense from this side. I’m coming back out there for more camps and cool s***. Sorry….” he tweeted.