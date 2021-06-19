Keshav Baliram Hedgewar Death Anniversary: A look at life and lesser-known facts about RSS founder

Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) passed away on 21 June in 1940. He established the RSS organisation on 27 September, 1925 on the day of Vijaya dashami.

Hedwegar was born on the first day of the Hindu New Year in 1889, 1 April. His birthday is celebrated as a festival by RSS along with the Hindu New Year as Varsha Pratipada.

The great great grandfather of Hegdewar, Narhari Shastri, travelled from Telangana to settle down in Maharashtra's Nagpur. The parents of Hedgewar were Baliram Pant Hedgewar and Revatibai.

The RSS founder had five siblings, named Mahadev, Seetaram, Saroo, Rajoo and Rangoo. Hedgewar was 13 years old when his parents passed away.

Some interesting facts about the founder of RSS KB Hedgewar:

-  The RSS founder was expelled from his school in 1908 for raising the slogan "Vande Matram"

-  He became a doctor in Kolkata and served as a part of the relief team during the 1913 Damodar floods

-  Hedgewar was influenced by the Principal of the National Medical College, S Malik who studied abroad but was attached to his cultural roots

-  A report by The Print mentions that he actively participated in the events organised by the Congress party.

-  The followers of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in Nagpur Congress had established Rashtriya Mandal. Hedgewar was a member of the group.

-  Hedgewar was jailed for sedition in 1921. It was due to his speeches at Maharashtra's Katol and Bharatwada.

-  He supplied arms and underground literature to revolutionaries as a member of the Anusheelan Samiti.

Also See: Mohan Bhagwat's appeal to India's youth to imbibe Gandhian principles indicates RSS success in distancing Congress from the Mahatma

BJP's silence on sexual harassment charges against MJ Akbar goes against RSS tenets, writes ABVP activist Rashmi Das

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 1: Hedgewar sends emissary to Mangalore, an RSS shakha is born

Read more on India by Firstpost.