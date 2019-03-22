'Kesari' collects over Rs 21 crore on opening day

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actors Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer "Kesari" has raked in over Rs 21 crore at the box office on the first day of its release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday tweeted: "'Kesari' roars. Sets the box office on (fire)... Emerges the biggest opener of 2019 (so far)... After limited shows in morning/noon (Holi festivities), the business witnessed massive growth from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. onwards... Evening shows saw terrific occupancy... 21.50 crores. India biz."

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has co-produced the film, tweeted: "Gratitude for the abundant love for our film 'Kesari'".

Directed by Anurag Singh, "Kesari" is based on the historic Battle of Saragarhi in 1897.

The North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan), saw 21 Sikhs of the 36th Sikh Regiment (now the 4th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment) of British India, defending an army post against more than 10,000 Afghan and Orakzai tribesmen.

