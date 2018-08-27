Kerela face Punjab in T10 League season 2 opener

Dubai, Aug 27 (IANS) Defending champions Kerala Kings will take on Punjabi Legends in the opener of the second season of the T10 League that runs from November 23 to December 2.

Recognised by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the T10 league will see the addition of two new teams in The Karachians and Northern Warriors, taking the total participants to eight, drawn into two groups.

Maratha Arabians, Bengal Tigers, Rajputs and Pakhtoons are the other four teams in the competition.

The T10 League was launched last year by T10 Sports Management to popularise the game in its shortest format that concludes within less than 90 minutes in which two teams bat it out in 60 balls thrilling the crowd.

Preparation for the second season of the T10 League starts following the runaway success with sold-out stadium during all four days of the first season that drew full-gallery crowd at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and watched by cheering fans across the GCC, South Asia and parts of the African continent where cricket is a popular sport.

A number of Bollywood and Lollywood celebrities from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will add festive flavour to the 10-day tournament to be watched live in more than 20 countries.

The event takes place in the backdrop of the recognition by the ICC that makes it the world's first 10-over format league.

