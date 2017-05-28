Kerber suffers shocking first round exit at Roland Garros

Paris [France], May 28 (ANI): World No. 1 Angelique Kerber on Sunday suffered a shocking straight-sets defeat Russian Ekaterina Makarova to bow out of the French Open in the opening round itself.

Makarova defeated top seed Kerber 6-2, 6-2 in the first round contest that lasted for more than 80 minutes.

Makarova's victory on Philippe-Chatrier Court sends the former world No.8 into a second-round meeting with one of two Ukrainians - Lesia Tsurenko or Kateryna Kozlova.

Earlier, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova entered the second round after beating American Julia Boserup in straight sets.

Kvitova, who is returning from a lengthy lay-off after a harrowing knife attack at her home in December, defeated 6-3, 6-2 in a match that lasted for one hour and 33 minutes.

Kvitova will now face Bethanie Mattek-Sands or Evgeniya Rodina in the next round. (ANI)