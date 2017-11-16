Kerber names new coach

Berlin, Nov 16 (IANS) German woman tennis star Angelique Kerber announced Wim Fissete as her new coach as her new coach for the upcoming season, parting ways with Torben Beltz.

Kerber's two Grand Slam singles titles came in 2016 but the 29-year-old failed to win any of the major titles in 2017. The German's ranking has fallen to 21st position.

"It's been tough but I'm about to start a new chapter in my career, with a new coach. Thank you @TorbenBeltz for everything that you've done for me. We share the best memories of my career so far and you've not just been a coach, but also a true friend and that won't change," Kerber wrote on Twitter.

"The next season is coming soon and I'm very excited to start working with @WimFissette as my new coach. It's a new chance and I'm curious to find out what we can achieve together."

