Kerala's Wayanad a high profile seat still lacks development

Wayanad is a gorgeous hill station in Kerala. It is one of the most spectacular hill stations in South India, but during elections beauty of Wayanad is not talk of the town. Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Congress announced the name of party President Rahul Gandhi as the candidate from Wayanad hence it becomes the high profile seat in this election. The population of Muslims comes between 40 to 45 percent in Kerala's Wayanad constituency. This has created a common feeling that this constituency has the dominance of the minority population. The persons living there believe that they still lack basic infrastructure and Tribal land issues. They live with communal harmony, all are in a hope that Rahul Gandhi's candidature will bring development to this constituency.