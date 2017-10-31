Kerala volleyball meet in November

Kochi, Oct 31 (IANS) The inaugural edition of 'Red Bull Battle for the State', a volleyball championship in Kerala, will take place here between November 4 and 18, it was announced on Tuesday.

The championship aims to introduce and encourage young players to take up the sport.

Qualifiers for the championship will be hosted across four locations -- Anthiyalam, Kanjar, Nadukkandom and Kavana. Each location is expected to have 16 teams competing to reach the finals.

As opposed to traditional volleyball matches that consist of five sets with 25 points on a rally basis, matches in the tournament will be played in three sets of 15 points each.

Open to players of 16 years and above, the matches will give players little time to strategise in comparison to the traditional rules of the sport.

