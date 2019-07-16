Kerala Student Union members stage protest demanding probe into answer sheet seizure from SFI activist's house
Members of Kerala Student Union sat on hunger strike in front of Secretariat on Tuesday. They demanded judicial probe on the malpractices in University exams. Seizure of answer sheets of the state civil services examinations from the house of a Student Federation of India (SFI) leader has led to a series of controversy. The same person is also accused of stabbing another SFI activist in a college in Thiruvananthapuram.