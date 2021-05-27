Kerala to Resume Digital Classes from June 1: State Education Minister

The Kerala government will resume online classes for the state board school students from June 1, announced State Education Minister V Sivankutty as per news agency ANI. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, schools have been shut down and physical classes suspended. The shift to digital mode of learning will allow students to continue their education without interruption.

Going by the present circumstances, the new academic session is expected to be held online across all state board as well as CBSE, CISCE. While some states have given early summer vacations for the students, others have resumed online classes amid the pandemic.

Kerala Government will resume digital classes for school students from 1st June: State Education Minister V Sivankutty — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021

Earlier, on June 2020, he Kerala government had launched online classes for children who had no internet access by the name ‘First Bell’ that were held through the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) Victors Channel. Classes were also made available on YouTube. While launching the online classes, Kerala CM Vijayan had said “Due to COVID-19 children cannot reach schools right now. Instead, the government is preparing a system for a home study. Our academic year begins with online classes. Classes will be broadcast according to the timetable set by the Kite Victors Channel. Classes are also made available through YouTube.”

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had held a virtual meeting with all the state education secretaries on May 17 to review the Covid-19 situation, online education and implementation of National Education Policy. Any announcement on the same is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, most state boards, CBSE and CISCE have cancelled the class 10 exams and are reviewing the assessment process for class 12 board exams. A final decision on the 12th board exams is expected to announced soon. CBSE will be reviewing the situation and make a final announcement by June 1.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here