Kerala Results: Early Trends Show LDF Crossing Halfway Mark

Early trends in Kerala predict a comfortable lead for the CPI (M) led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in 88 Assembly constituencies. The Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF) which is looking to regain lost ground is leading in 47 seats.

According to exit polls, the LDF, led by incumbent Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is likely to make history by winning a second-consecutive term.

Incumbent chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is leading in Dharmadam, whereas Metroman E Sreedharan is leading in Palakkad

Kerala’s Assembly election was held on 6 April and saw a voter turnout of 73.58 percent

All of the state’s 140 constituencies voted in a single phase, with 957 candidates in the fray

In the 2016 Assembly polls, LDF won 91 seats, UDF won 47, and one seat each was won by the BJP and an independent candidate

LDF Races Ahead of UDF; Crosses Halfway Mark

As per trends at 9: 40 am, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is leading in 88 seats in the 140 seat Assembly. The United Democratic Front (UDF) is ahead in 47. Meanwhile, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is leading in 4.

BJP Candidate Leading in Nemom

BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan is leading in Nemom Assembly constituency.

Pinarayi Vijayan Leads in Dharmadam, Metroman Sreedharan in Palakkad

Incumbent Chief Minister and CPI (M) candidate from Dharmadam, Pinarayi Vijayan is currently leading from the Dharmadam Assembly constituency, while E Sreedharan is ahead in Palakkad.

Latest Trends at 9 am

Close Contest Between LDF and UDF

Early trends for the Kerala Assembly polls predict a close contest between the LDF and the UDF. Here are the trends as of 8:35 am:

LDF: 54



UDF: 34



BJP+: 2

Early Trends Show LDF Lead in 8 Seats, UDF in 5

Early trends for Kerala show that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is leading in eight seats and the United Democratic Front (UDF) leading in five, while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in none.

Counting of Votes Begins

Counting begins for the Assembly election in Kerala begins. Postal votes to be counted first.

Story continues

Former CM Oommen Chandy Offers Prayers at Puthuppally Church

Former Chief Minister of Kerala and Congress leader Oommen Chandy offered prayers at the Puthuppally Church, reported ANI.

He is the party's candidate from Puthuppally Assembly constituency.

Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly

Counting of votes for the 2021 Kerala Assembly election will begin at 8 am.

Exit Polls Predict LDF Victory

Four major exit poll surveys – CVoter, India Today-My Axis, Today’s Chanakya, and Republic-CNX – predict a return of Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government in Kerala in the 140-seat battle against Congress-led Opposition. The pollsters show that the NDA will continue to remain a marginal player in the southern state.

If the exit poll prediction comes true, it will mean a shift from the trend of the incumbent losing in every second electoral cycle.

According to CVoter exit poll data, the ruling LDF is projected to secure 42.8 percent votes. The UDF is expected to get 41.4 percent vote share, whie the NDA is likely to get 13.7 percent votes.

. Read more on Kerala by The Quint.Election Results in 4 States, 1 UT Amid Surge in COVID CasesAssam Polls 2021: BJP Racing Ahead in 66 Seats, Cong Leading in 28 . Read more on Kerala by The Quint.