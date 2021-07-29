With Kerala Reporting Sharp Spike In Daily COVID Cases, Centre To Rush NCDC Chief Led Six-Member Team To State

With Covid-19 cases continuing to soar in Kerala despite a declining trend in the infections in most other states of the country, the Centre has decided to send a six-member team to aid the South Indian state in its Covid management efforts.

Kerala recorded more than 22,000 cases for the second consecutive day on Wednesday (28 July), contributing over half of the total 43,509 new cases reported across the country.

Kerala reported over 22,129 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (27 July).

The active caseload in the southern state has reached over 1.45 lakh.

Meanwhile, worried over the large number of cases being reported in Kerala, the Health Ministry has decided to send a six-member team headed by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) director to the state.

"Central government is sending 6 member team to Kerala headed by NCDC Director. As large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid state’s ongoing efforts in Covid-19 management," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday (29 July).