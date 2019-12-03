Kerala nun pens autobiography, outlines 'sexual abuse, harassment by bishops'

Sister Lucy Kalappura, one of the nuns who protested against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, on Monday said that her autobiography titled 'Karthaavinte Naamathil' (in the name of the Lord) also states the sexual abuses from priests and bishops -- a fact which everybody knows but is silent about. Speaking to ANI about the book, she said, "It is about life experiences and sexual abuse and harassment of nuns by priests and bishops -- a fact which everybody knows but is silent about." "I had started writing it in 2004-05 because during the period of 2000-03 I had a bitter experience - mental torture from the congregation. I thought it will be better to keep a record of all that. So I started to write little by little," Sister Lucy said. In January this year, she was served the first warning letter by the Superior General of the Congregation, followed by two more in February and March for violating the vow of obedience. Bishop Mulakkal, a senior member of the Roman Catholic clergy in India, was arrested last year following allegations by a nun that he repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted her at a Kuravilangad convent between 2014 and 2016, a charge that he denies.