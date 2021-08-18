Kerala: NIA Arrests Two Radicalised Kannur Women With Links To ISIS Terror Module

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) yesterday (17 August) arrested two women from Kerala's Kannur over connections to terrorist outfit ISIS, reports Times of India.

One of the two women who have been arrested is said to have travelled to Iran to join the outfit in Syria. Meanwhile, the other one was set to make the journey to a territory controlled by ISIS. The two have been identified as Mizha Siddeeque and Shifa Haris.

The two have been arrested under the ISIS's Kerala module case which the NIA had registered earlier this year. The case links to the terrorist activities of Mohammed Ameen alias Abu Yahya, who along with his associates as been running various propaganda channels on different social media platforms like Instagram, Telegram and Hoop to radicalise and recruit new members.

It should also be noted that it was under the instructions from Ameen that Siddeeque had also created an Instagram page to propagate and motivate Muslim youths for ISIS. She is said to have radicalised the other arrested, Haris, and also her cousin Mus'Hab Anwar.