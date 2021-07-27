Kerala Man Assumed Dead for 45 Years to Reunite with Family

An emotional reunion is set to take place for a family in Kerala as a man believed to be dead for 45 years is ready to return home after all this time. 70-year-old Sajid Thungal, the resident of Shasthamkotta, Kottayam, had left his hometown to work in Abu Dhabi in 1974. Thungal, then aged 22, left his family — his parents, four brothers, and four sisters — behind in India and settled in the Gulf country. There, he developed a passion for arts and culture. Eventually, he began organizing Malayalam film screenings and other events featuring Indian dancers and singers.

However, a tragedy struck when Thungal boarded a flight with a group of performers he had spent 10 days working with and the plane crashed in October 1976. The Indian Airlines flight to Madras, via Bombay, carried 95 crew members and passengers, who were all believed to be dead after the plane’s engine caught fire, shortly after taking off from Santa Cruz Airport in Bombay. For the last four decades, his family thought that he also died in the accident. However, that wasn’t the case.

According to the National news, Thungal moved from Abu Dhabi to Bombay, as it was called then, in 1982 and has been residing there ever since. He tried to start his own businesses but they all failed and eventually, he did odd jobs to survive. Talking to the news outlet, he said that the reason he never contacted his family all this while is that he felt like a failure. Later, he moved to Bombay thinking that he would contact his family when he makes something of himself there, but that also didn’t happen. In due course, 45 years passed.

Luckily, he was found by a friend in 2019 in such an ill state that he could barely walk. He was then brought to a shelter run by Pastor KM Philip in Mumbai. Pastor Philip’s organization Social and Evangelical Association for Love (SEAL) has been on a mission to reunite missing people with their families for 20 years. Thungal hadn’t even mentioned his family until a few weeks ago, following which the Pastor made inquiries at the local mosque in Kottayam asking about Thungal’s family’s whereabouts. Thankfully, the Imam himself knew of Thungal’s family and took SEAL’s worker to his home.

While on a video call with his family, Thungalcouldn’t speak as he was emotional. Now, he wants to go home and thanked the people who looked after him in Mumbai. Thungals’ brother, Mohammed Kunju will visit him in Mumbai on July 28 and take him home. Kunju had even flown to Abu Dhabi asking around about his brother, but all in vain. The overjoyed family is looking forward to the long-awaited reunion.

