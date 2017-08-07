Kerala High Court Orders BCCI to Lift Life Ban on Cricketer S Sreesanth

S Sreesanth was banned for life by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal during IPL 2013

Kerala High Court on Monday ordered Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to lift ban on fast bowler S Sreesanth. The 34-year-old was banned for life by the BCCI for his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal during IPL 2013 alongside two other Rajasthan Royals players, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan.

The former Test cricketer earlier in March this year moved High Court seeking a directive to remove the ban imposed by BCCI’s disciplinary committee. The Kerala High Court has now ordered the board to withdraw the ban.

Justice A Muhamed Mustaque passed the order in favour of the discarded bowler. The Court ruled that the disciplinary committee had no concrete evidence against Sreesanth that proved he was guilty of the violation of the anti-corruption code formulated by the cricket board. Also Read- Aravinda de Silva Compares Virat Kohli to Vivian Richards

Meanwhile, Sreesanth took to Twitter and thanked all his supporters. “God is great..thanks for the all the love and support,” he wrote.

God is great..thanks for the all the love and support pic.twitter.com/THyjfbBSFv — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) August 7, 2017





Sreesanth, who was acquitted from the case by the Assistant Sessions Judge, Delhi Patiala Court on July 25, 2015, had made requests that the ban should be removed. However, BCCI were consistent on their stand and refused to revoke the decision. Also Read- Pakistan Should Boycott Playing Against India in All ICC Events, Says Javed Miandad

In April this year, BCCI in response to Sreesanth’s petition informed the court that a criminal court acquitting him bears no impact on the ban. “The decision of the sessions court to acquit Sreesanth from criminal charges has no impact whatsoever on the decision of the internal disciplinary committee of the BCCI to ban the petitioner from playing cricket tournaments organised by the BCCI and/or its affiliates. The question before the sessions court was whether the petitioner (and other accused) were guilty of penal consequences under relevant criminal statutes. On the other hand, the question before the BCCI was whether the petitioner is guilty of match-fixing, corruption and gambling and violation of the internal disciplinary rules of the BCCI,” the affidavit said,” stated BCCI in its affidavit to the court.

Sreesanth last featured for India in 2011 in a Test match against England. The pacer was part of the playing XI that lifted the 2011 World Cup in Mumbai.