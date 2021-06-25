Kerala HC Grants Anticipatory Bail to Filmmaker Aisha Sultana in Lakshadweep Sedition Case

Kerala High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to filmmaker Aisha Sultana in the sedition case registered against her by Kavaratti Police of Lakshadweep, for her ‘bio-weapon’ remark.

The court decided to allow her plea for anticipatory bail, even as the Lakshadweep administration had argued that she violated quarantine norms while out on interim bail granted by the HC.

On June 11, Lakshadweep Police had registered an FIR against Sultana on the basis of a complaint filed by BJP’s Lakshadweep unit president Abdul Khader. He alleged that Sultana had spread false information about the spread of Covid-19 in the islands and that her remarks on a TV show regarding the new Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel, amounted to an ‘anti-national’ act.

It was also alleged that during the show, Sultana said the central government had used a ‘bio-weapon’ against the natives of the island.

(details awaited)

