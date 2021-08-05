Kerala govt launches 'COVID-19 death information portal'

Representative Image

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 6 (ANI): Kerala government on Thursday launched the 'COVID-19 death information portal' in the state to maintain a proper record of the number of deaths due to the virus.

While launching this portal, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said, "The state government has launched a new COVID-19 death information portal to know more details about the COVID-19 deaths in the state. This portal can be used by both the public and government agencies. The public has the option, via this portal, to search the details of the death of their relatives. All deaths that the government has officially reported as COVID deaths can be found in this portal. The information can be procured by entering the details such as name, district and date of death in the portal."

"In addition to the announced COVID-19 deaths, various government agencies will be able to verify the authenticity of the Death Declaration document issued by district medical offices (DMOs). Currently details of COVID deaths up to July 22, 2021 are available. The deaths announced after July 22, 2021 will be updated soon," the minister said.

Yesterday, Kerala Health Department informed that Kerala reported 22,040 new COVID-19 cases, 20,046 recoveries, and 117 deaths in the last 24 hours.

This news pours in amidst rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on July 29 decided to depute a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting effective public health measures for COVID-19 management in view of the significantly enhanced number of daily COVID cases being reported by Kerala.

The 6 members Central team to Kerala is headed by Dr. S K Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The team shall reached Kerala on July 30, 2021 and visit a few districts.

The team is working closely with the State Health Departments, take stock of the on-ground situation, and recommend necessary public health interventions to contain the large number of cases being reported by the State.

Earlier, on July 20, Union Minister of State of Health Ministry, Pravin Pawar said, "States did not specifically report any deaths due to oxygen shortages during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India." (ANI)