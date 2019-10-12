Kerala govt to help transman become India's 1st transgender pilot

Kerala government has decided to bear the training cost of 20-year-old Adam Harry to help him become the country's first transgender. Hary, who has been disowned by his family, aims to become the country's first transgender airline pilot and inspire other people of his community to follow their dreams and passion. While speaking to ANI, Harry said, "I am the first transman person to obtain a private pilot license and I am planning to pursue commercial pilot training in India for which the government has planned to support me financially. I am very happy about that. I did my private pilot training from Johannesburg in South Africa and it was a one year course. Soon after I returned to India after completing the course, my parents got to know about my gender identity and they put me under house arrest when I was 19. For around one year I was under house arrest." Harry stated that he had to go through physical and mental torture during the house arrest. He later decided to leave his house and begin a new life. Soon after Harry's story was highlighted in media, he received a call from the Child Welfare Department who recommended him to knock the door of the Social Justice Department to get a dignified job and better life.