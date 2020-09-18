Kerala gold smuggling: NIA says action taken to issue Interpol Blue Notices against 4 accused in UAE

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 18 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Friday extended till October 8, the the judicial custody of 12 accused persons, including Swapna Suresh, in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

The court also rejected Swapna's bail petition. Prior to this, she had cited her health conditions for getting bail, but the court denied the same. The court also directed the prison authorities that, they should allow Swapna to meet her relatives in prison.

The 12 accused were produced before the court through video conferencing.

NIA which is probing the high profile smuggling case made new revelations in its application before the special court asking for an extension of the judicial custody period of the accused.

According to the application submitted by the agency on Friday, the absconding accused in the case-- Fazil Fareed, Rabins Hameed, Sidhiqul Akbar and Ahammed Kutty-- are in UAE.

"Therefore, non-bailable warrant (NBW) against them has been obtained from the court. Steps have been taken for issuing Blue Notices against them through INTERPOL to secure them for investigation. The Investigation has to be conducted abroad and investigation into roles of high profile individuals and consulate officials is also necessary to unearth all conspirators in this crime," NIA submitted.

The seized digital devices of the accused have been forwarded to the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC),Thiruvananthapuram for cyber forensic analysis and the mirror image of the digital devices forwarded on July 24 have been received and scrutinized, NIA said.

"The data from digital devices forwarded subsequently to C-DAC is yet to be received and further custodial interrogation of the accused on the basis of digital evidence to be obtained is crucial in this case, having regard to the international ramifications of the crime," NIA said.

The Kerala gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the NIA, Enforcement Directorate, and the Customs, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

