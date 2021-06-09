Kerala Gold Smuggling: NIA Arrests Fugitive Returning From UAE

In a breakthrough in the Kerala gold smuggling case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, 9 June, said that it has arrested fugitive accused Muhammad Mansoor PH after his return from the UAE.

An NIA spokesperson said that the agency arrested Mansoor, a resident of Kerala's Kozhikode district, following his arrival at Calicut International Airport from Dubai.

The case pertains to the seizure of 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore on 5 July last year at Air Cargo complex of the Trivandrum International Airport by the Customs department from the baggage addressed to the Charge D’ Affairs of the UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram.

The NIA had registered a case on 10 July last year and had also filed charge sheet against 20 accused persons on 1 January, 2021.

The official said that during probe, it was revealed that Mansoor, while being in UAE, had conspired with the charge sheeted accused Mohammed Shafi P and others to facilitate smuggling of gold to India, through import cargo addressed to diplomats at the UAE Consulate .

The NIA Special Court at Ernakulam had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Mansoor.

The official said that Mansoor was produced before NIA Special Court at Kochi and sent to five days NIA custody.

