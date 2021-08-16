Kerala Gets Rs 267.35 Cr from Centre to Fight Covid, Health Minister Mandaviya Assures All Help

The central government on Monday announced an allocation of Rs 267.35 crore to Kerala under the Emergency Covid Response Package II. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the state and had an intensive meeting with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George to review the coronavirus situation.

The Centre allocated Rs 267.35 crore to strengthen Kerala’s health infrastructure and effective manage Covid-19. Additionally, Rs 1 crore will be made available to each district of Kerala for creating medicine pool, Mandaviya said in a tweet. Mandaviya also announced that the Centre will ensure creation of a Center of Excellence that caters to telemedicine facilities in every district in Kerala.

For prioritising the health of children, paediatric ICU, with 10 kilo-litre liquid oxygen facility, is to be established in district hospitals.

After a six-member team from the Centre presented its findings following a visit to Kerala to review the state’s handling of Covid, the Kerala government has decided to revamp its vaccination strategy and planned vaccinate all Covid-negative individuals in containment zones.

“Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, Central Government has assured all possible help to Kerala, including providing vaccines to the State,” said Mandaviya in a tweet.

The state Public Relations Department, in a release, said that Mandaviya, after his meeting with Vijayan and George, stated that the healthcare system here was excellent and assured availability of more vaccines for Kerala.

The Union Minister praised the lack of vaccine wastage by the state, saying that it has set an example with regard to administration of doses. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also said that Kerala was ahead of the national average in vaccination and the death rate here was low, the PRD statement said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here