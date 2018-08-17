KERALA FLOOD: Celebs Urges People to help

As Kerala faces one of its worst-ever calamities due to torrential rain and floods, claiming at least 114 lives, film celebrities from across India have urged people to come forward and help people in the state. From Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma and Abhishek Bachchan to southern film personalities like Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubatti -- the celebrities have not just shared helpline numbers, but have encouraged the citizens and the government to provide as much aid as possible.