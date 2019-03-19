Kerala firm bags contract to build Manipur airport

Thiruvananthapuram, March 19 (IANS) State-owned KITCO Ltd has bagged the project management consultancy (PMC) contract from Airports Authority of India (AAI) for setting up a new Rs 600 crore integrated terminal building at Imphal International Airport, an official said on Tuesday.

The deadline for the completion of the project is 54 months.

This is the second PMC contract received from AAI after the Mangalore Airport expansion project, which is currently under process. Both the projects were awarded through competitive bidding.

"Aviation division of KITCO had proved its strength and competence in undertaking major airport infrastructure projects by showing its work at Cochin International Airport and Kannur International Airport terminals that were completed on schedule and within cost limits. This has helped us in getting a winning edge in competitive bidding for AAI projects," said KITCO Managing Director Cyriac Davies.

KITCO had previously undertaken techno-economic feasibility studies for AAI airports in Faizabad, Meerut and Moradabad.

