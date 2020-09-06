Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac Tests COVID-19 Positive, State Records Highest Single-Day Surge With Over 3,000 Cases

Thiruvananthapuram, September 6: Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac was confirmed to have contracted coronavirus on Sunday. A statement issued by his office said Isaac's samples were tested positive for COVID-19. The Minister has appealed his staff members as well as those who recently came in contact with him to self-isolate. India Records Biggest Single-Day Spike of 90,632 Coronavirus Cases, Registers Highest Recoveries in Past 24 Hours.



Isaac, 67, is reported to be in a stable condition. A team of medical practitioners would keep monitoring his health. The Minister, despite the onset of pandemic, has been actively discharging his duties. He addressed the media earlier this week to mark his dissent against the "options" given by Centre to avail GST compensation.

Statement Issued by Isaac's Office

Kerala Records Highest Single-Day Surge

Isaac was confirmed as COVID-19 positive on a day when Kerala clocked its highest single-day surge since the virus outbreak. The coastal province on Sunday confirmed over 3,000 new infections, along with 10 deaths due to the disease.

"3,082 new COVID-19 positive cases, 2,196 recoveries and 10 deaths reported in Kerala today. Number of active cases now at 22, 676. So far, 64,755 persons have recovered," said Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja.

The cumulative tally of infections in Kerala has climbed to 87,840, which includes 347 fatalities. The state had also recorded the first three cases of COVID-19 in India in January, and subsequently implemented a "trace, test and isolate" strategy to minimise the impact of pandemic. After bringing the tally of active infections to zero, Kerala witnessed a resurgence of cases following the return of state's diaspora from the Gulf nations.