Kerala election results: CM Pinarayi Vijayan watches election trends
Dharmadam (Kerala), May 02 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was seen watching election trends of state assembly elections along with party members. Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting from the Dharmadam Assembly constituency and is currently leading. As per early trends, Communist Party of India (Marxist) is leading on 56 seats while Indian National Congress on 24 seats. Communist Party of India is ahead on 15, BJP on 3.