16 Mar 2021: Kerala election: PC Chacko joins NCP after quitting Congress

PC Chacko, who quit the Indian National Congress last week, joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday.

Chacko's resignation had come as a big blow to the Congress party just weeks before the Assembly elections in Kerala.

Chacko, one of the party's top spokespersons, had represented the Parliamentary constituency of Thrissur between 2009-2014.

Here are more details.

Quote: 'United Opposition needed to stand against BJP'

Chacko said in a statement, "Today, what is needed is united opposition to stand against BJP. Unfortunately, I could not see that in the party where I was there earlier."

"As I join NCP today, I will be part of LDF. I have been given instructions by Sharad Pawar ji to travel all across Kerala. LDF will come back to power," he added.

Other remarks: Chacko's presence will strengthen LDF: NCP supremo

Chacko said he would work for the victory of the Left candidates in the upcoming Kerala elections.

Kerala is currently ruled by the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar welcomed Chacko into the party saying that his presence and participation will strengthen the LDF in the upcoming elections.

Recent news: Chacko had quit Congress alleging factionalism

Chacko had resigned from the Congress party last Wednesday alleging factionalism.

He had claimed that seats for the upcoming polls were divided between two factions—one led by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and the other by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala—which has impeded efforts to bring the party back to power.

The central leadership also failed to effectively lead the party, he added.

Election: When will elections be held in Kerala?

The Assembly elections in Kerala will be held in a single phase on April 6 across 40,771 polling stations.

The term of the 140-seat state Legislative Assembly ends on June 1, 2021.

The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

Simultaneously, the by-election for the vacant Mallapuram Parliamentary seat will be conducted on April 6.