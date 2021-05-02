Kerala Election 2021 Winning Candidates Full List: CPM-led LDF wins 99 seats; check winners, losers, constituency performance

Bucking an over four-decade-old trend of power alternating between the CPM-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front, the incumbent Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan led the ruling LDF to win over opposition UDF in the keenly fought 6 April Assembly polls.

The two main constituents of the LDF, the CPI(M) and the CPI, had won 79 seats, comfortably exceeding the magic number of 71 required to form government in the 140-member assembly.

Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021

Party

Won

Leading

Total

Communist Party of India

17

0

17

Communist Party of India (Marxist)

62

0

62

Congress (Secular)

1

0

1

Independent

6

0

6

Indian National Congress

21

0

21

Indian National League

1

0

1

Indian Union Muslim League

15

0

15

Janadhipathiya Kerala Congress

1

0

1

Janata Dal (Secular)

2

0

2

Kerala Congress

2

0

2

Kerala Congress (Jacob)

1

0

1

Kerala Congress (M)

5

0

5

Kerala Congress (B)

1

0

1

Loktantrik Janta Dal

1

0

1

National Secular Conference

1

0

1

Nationalist Congress Party

2

0

2

Revolutionary Marxist Party of India

1

0

1

Total

140

0

140

"I thank the people of Kerala for reposing faith in an unprecedented manner in the way that the previous LDF government tackled all the challenges that the people have faced and also the pandemic scourge. The government gave a Kerala model to the world on how to handle the pandemic," CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

IN the LDF camp, Kerala Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran won from Kazhakootam by a margin of 23,497 votes. Kerala health minister KK Shailaja who was applauded globally for controlling the first wave of COVID-19 cases in the state won by a record

Among the prominent losers was 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, who had joined the BJP with much fanfare ahead of the elections.

With the final results expected later, here's the list of winners and losers constituency-wise:

Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021

Constituency

Const. No.

Winning Candidate

Winning Party

Losing Candidate

Losing Party

Margin

Adoor

115

Chittayam Gopakumar

CPI

M. G. Kannan

Congress

2919

Alappuzha

104

P.P Chitharanjan

CPM

Dr. K.S Manoj

Congress

11644

Alathur

60

K.D.Prasenan

CPM

Palayam Pradeep

Congress

34118

Aluva

76

Anwar Sadath

Congress

Ar Shelna Nishad

Independent

18886

Ambalapuzha

105

H.Salam

CPM

Adv.M.Liju

Congress

11125

Angamaly

75

Roji M John

Congress

Adv. Jose Thettayil

JD(S)

15929

Aranmula

113

Veena George

CPM

Adv. K. Sivadasan Nair

Congress

19003

Aroor

102

Daleema

CPM

Adv. Shanimol Osman

Congress

7013

Aruvikkara

136

Adv. G. Steephen

CPM

K. S. Sabarinadhan

Congress

5046

Attingal

128

O S Ambika

CPM

Adv. P Sudheer

BJP

31636

Azhikode

10

K V Sumesh

CPM

K M Shaji

IUML

6141

Balusseri

25

Adv. K.M. Sachindev

CPM

Dharmajan Bolgatty

Congress

20372

Beypore

29

Adv. P. A Mohamed Riyas

CPM

Adv. P. M Niyas

Congress

28747

Chadayamangalam

122

J.Chinchurani

CPI

M.M.Naseer

Congress

13678

Chalakkudy

72

Saneeshkumar Joseph

Congress

Dennies K Antony

KC(M)

1057

Changanassery

99

Adv. Job Maichil

KC(M)

V. J. Laly

KC

6059

Chathannur

126

G.S. Jayalal

CPI

B. B. Gopakumar

BJP

17206

Chavara

117

Dr.Sujith Vijayanpillai

Independent

Shibu Baby John

RSP

1096

Chelakkara

61

K Radhakrishnan

CPM

C C Sreekumar

Congress

39400

Chengannur

110

Saji Cherian

CPM

M. Murali

Congress

32093

Cherthala

103

P Prasad

CPI

Adv.S Sarath

Congress

6148

Chirayinkeezhu

129

V. Sasi

CPI

B. S. Anoop

Congress

14017

Chittur

58

K. Krishnankutty

JD(S)

Adv. Sumesh Achuthan

Congress

33878

Devikulam

88

Adv. A. Raja

CPM

D. Kumar

Congress

7848

Dharmadam

12

Pinarayi Vijayan

CPM

C. Raghunathan

Congress

50123

Elathur

26

A .K Saseendran

NCP

Sulphikar Mayoori

Independent

38502

Eranad

34

P.K. Basheer

IUML

K.T. Abdurahiman

Independent

22546

Eranakulam

82

T. J. Vinod

Congress

Shaji George Pranatha

Independent

10970

Eravipuram

125

M. Noushad

CPM

Babudivakaran

RSP

28121

Ettumanoor

96

V N Vasavan

CPM

Adv. Prince Lukose

KC

14303

Guruvayoor

63

N.K.Akbar

CPM

Adv.K N A Khader

IUML

18268

Haripad

107

Ramesh Chennithala

Congress

Adv. R. Sajilal

CPI

13666

Idukki

91

Roshy Augustine

KC(M)

Adv. K Francis George

KC

5573

Irikkur

9

Adv. Sajeev Joseph

Congress

Saji Kuttiyanimattam

KC(M)

10010

Irinjalakkuda

70

R Bindu

CPM

Thomas J Unniyadan

KC

5949

Kaduthuruthy

94

Adv. Mons Joseph

KC

Stephen George

KC(M)

4256

Kaipamangalam

69

E T Taison Master

CPI

Sobha Subin

Congress

22698

Kalamassery

77

P. Rajeeve

CPM

Adv. V. E. Abdul Gafoor

IUML

15336

Kalliasseri

7

M Vijin

CPM

Adv. Brijesh Kumar

Congress

44393

Kalpetta

19

Adv.T Siddiqu

Congress

M.V.Shreyamskumar

LJD

5470

Kanhangad

4

E Chandrashekaran

CPI

P V Suresh

Congress

27139

Kanjirappally

100

Dr.N.Jayaraj

KC(M)

Joseph Vazhackan

Congress

13703

Kannur

11

Ramachandran Kadannappalli

Congress (S)

Satheeshan Pacheni

Congress

1745

Karunagappally

116

C. R Mahesh

Congress

R. Ramachandran

CPI

29208

Kasaragod

2

N A Nellikkunnu

IUML

Adv K Shreekanth

BJP

12901

Kattakkada

138

Adv I B Satheesh

CPM

Malayinkeezhu Venugopal

Congress

23231

Kayamkulam

108

Adv. U. Prathibha

CPM

Aritha Babu

Congress

6298

Kazhakkoottam

132

Kadakampally Surendran

CPM

Sobha Surendran

BJP

23497

Kochi

80

K.J. Maxy

CPM

Tony Chammany

Congress

14079

Kodungallur

73

Adv. V. R. Sunilkumar

CPI

M. P. Jackson

Congress

23893

Koduvally

31

Dr. M.K Muneer

IUML

Karat Razack

Independent

6344

Kollam

124

M Mukesh

CPM

Adv. Bindhu Krishna

Congress

2072

Kondotty

33

T V Ibrahim

IUML

Kattuparuthy Sulaiman Haji

Independent

17666

Kongad

53

Santhakumari K

CPM

U C Raman

IUML

27219

Konni

114

Adv. K.U Jenish Kumar

CPM

Robin Peter

Congress

8508

Kothamangalam

87

Antony John

CPM

Shibu Thekkumpuram

KC

6605

Kottakkal

46

Prof. Abid Hussain Thangal

IUML

N. A. Muhammed Kutty (Mammuty)

NCP

16588

Kottarakkara

119

K N Balagopal

CPM

R Resmi

Congress

10814

Kottayam

97

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan

Congress

Adv.K.Anilkumar

CPM

18743

Kovalam

139

Adv. M. Vincent

Congress

Neelalohithadasan Nadar

JD(S)

11562

Kozhikode North

27

Thottathil Ravindran

CPM

K M Abhijith

Congress

12928

Kozhikode South

28

Ahammad Devarkovil

INL

Adv. Noorbeena Rasheed

IUML

12459

Kundara

123

P.C.Vishnunadh

Congress

J.Mercykutty Amma

CPM

4523

Kunnamangalam

30

Adv. P. T. A Rahim

Independent

Dinesh Perumanna

Independent

10276

Kunnamkulam

62

A.C.Moideen

CPM

K.Jayasankar

Congress

26631

Kunnathunad

84

Adv. P.V.Sreenijin

CPM

V.P.Sajeendran

Congress

2715

Kunnathur

118

Kovoor Kunjumon

Independent

Ullas Kovoor

RSP

2790

Kuthuparamba

14

K.P. Mohanan

LJD

Pottankandi Abdulla

IUML

9541

Kuttanad

106

Thomas K Thomas

NCP

Adv. Jacob Abraham

KC

5516

Kuttiadi

21

K P Kunhammed Kutti Master

CPM

Parakkal Abdulla

IUML

333

Malampuzha

55

A. Prabhakaran

CPM

Krishnakumar.C

BJP

25734

Malappuram

40

P. Ubaidulla

IUML

Paloli Abdurahiman

CPM

35208

Manalur

64

Murali

CPM

Vijay Hari

Congress

29876

Mananthavady

17

O.R.Kelu

CPM

P.K.Jayalakshmi

Congress

9282

Manjeri

37

Adv. U.A. Latheef

IUML

Nazar Debona

CPI

14573

Manjeshwar

1

A K M Ashraf

IUML

K Surendran

BJP

745

Mankada

39

Manjalamkuzhi Ali

IUML

Adv. T.K. Rasheedali

CPM

6246

Mannarkad

54

Advocate. N. Samsudheen

IUML

K. P. Suresh Raj

CPI

5870

Mattannur

15

K K Shailaja Teacher

CPM

Illikkal Augusthy

RSP

60963

Mavelikara

109

M S Arun Kumar

CPM

K K Shaju

Congress

24717

Muvattupuzha

86

Dr. Mathew Kuzhalnadan

Congress

Eldho Abraham

CPI

6161

Nadapuram

22

E. K. Vijayan

CPI

Adv. K. Praveen Kumar

Congress

4035

Nattika

68

C C Mukundhan

CPI

Adv. Sunil Laloor

Congress

28431

Nedumangad

130

Adv. G. R. Anil

CPI

P. S. Prasanth

Congress

23309

Nemom

135

V.Sivankutty

CPM

Kummanam Rajasekharan

BJP

3949

Nenmara

59

K. Babu

CPM

C.N.Vijayakrishnan

CMPKSC

28704

Neyyattinkara

140

K. Ansalan

CPM

Selvaraj. R

Congress

14262

Nilambur

35

P.V. Anvar

Independent

Adv: V.V. Prakash

Congress

2700

Ollur

66

K Rajan

CPI

Jose Valloor

Congress

21506

Ottapalam

52

Adv. K. Premkumar

CPM

Doctor P. Sarin

Congress

15152

Pala

93

Mani C Kappen

Independent

Jose K. Mani

KC(M)

15378

Palakkad

56

Shafi Parambil

Congress

E. Sreedharan

BJP

3859

Parassala

137

C.K.Hareendran

CPM

An Sajitha Ressal.R.K

Congress

25828

Paravur

78

V.D. Satheesan

Congress

M.T. Nixon

CPI

21301

Pathanapuram

120

K.B. Ganesh Kumar

KC(B)

Jyothikumar Chamakkala

Congress

14336

Pattambi

50

Muhammed Muhassin

CPI

Riyas Mukkoli

Congress

17974

Payyannur

6

T I Madhusoodanan

CPM

M Pradeep Kumar

Congress

49780

Peerumade

92

Vazhoor Soman

CPI

Adv.Syriac Thomas

Congress

1835

Perambra

24

T.P. Ramakrishnan

CPM

C H Ebrahimkutty S/O Kunjammed

Independent

22592

Peravoor

16

Adv. Sunny Joseph

Congress

K V Sakkeer Hussain

CPM

3172

Perinthalmanna

38

Najeeb Kanthapuram

IUML

K P M Musthafa S/O Muhammedali Haji

Independent

38

Perumbavoor

74

Adv Eldose P Kunnapillil

Congress

Babu Joseph Perumbavoor

KC(M)

2899

Piravom

85

Anoop Jacob

KC(J)

Dr. Sindhumol Jacob

KC(M)

25364

Ponnani

48

P Nandakumar

CPM

Adv. A.M. Rohith

Congress

17043

Poonjar

101

Adv. Sebastian Kulathunkal

KC(M)

P.C.George Plathottam

KJ(S)

16817

Punalur

121

P S Supal

CPI

Abdurahiman Randathani

IUML

37057

Puthukkad

71

K.K. Ramachandran

CPM

Sunil Anthikkad (Sunilkumar. P.V)

Congress

27353

Puthuppally

98

Oommen Chandy

Congress

Jaick C Thomas

CPM

9044

Quilandy

23

Kanathil Jameela

CPM

N. Subramaniyan

Congress

8472

Ranni

112

Adv. Pramod Narayan

KC(M)

Rinku Cherian

Congress

1285

Shornur

51

P. Mammikutty

CPM

Firoz Babu.T.H

Congress

36674

Sulthanbathery

18

I.C Balakrishnan

Congress

M.S Viswanathan

CPM

11822

Taliparamba

8

M V Govindan Master

CPM

Adv. V P Abdul Rasheed

Congress

22689

Tanur

44

V.Abdurahiman

NSC

P.K.Firos

IUML

985

Tarur

57

P.P.Sumod

CPM

K.A.Sheeba

Congress

24531

Thalassery

13

Adv. A. N. Shamseer

CPM

M. P. Aravindakshan

Congress

36801

Thavanur

47

Dr.K.T.Jaleel

Independent

Firos Kunnamparambil

Congress

2564

Thiruvalla

111

Adv. Mathew T Thomas

JD(S)

Kunju Koshy Paul

KC

11421

Thiruvambady

32

Linto Joseph

CPM

C. P. Cheriya Muhammed

IUML

4643

Thiruvananthapuram

134

Adv.Antony Raju

JKC

V .S .Sivakumar

Congress

7089

Thodupuzha

90

P J Joseph

KC

Prof. K I Antony

KC(M)

20259

Thrikkakara

83

Adv.P.T.Thomas

Congress

Dr.J.Jacob

Independent

14329

Thripunithura

81

K. Babu

Congress

Adv. M. Swaraj

CPM

992

Thrissur

67

P Balachandran

CPI

Padmaja Venugopal

Congress

946

Thrithala

49

M. B Rajesh

CPM

V .T Balram

Congress

3016

Tirur

45

Kurukkoli Moideen

IUML

Adv. Gafoor P Lillis

CPM

7214

Tirurangadi

43

K P A Majeed

IUML

Niyas Pulikkalakath

Independent

9578

Trikaripur

5

M Rajagopalan

CPM

M P Joseph

KC

26137

Udma

3

C H Kunhambu

CPM

Balakrishnan Periye

Congress

13322

Udumbanchola

89

M. M. Mani

CPM

Adv. E.M. Augusthy

Congress

38305

Vadakara

20

K.K.Rema

Revolutionary Marxist Party Of India I

Manayath Chandran

LJD

7491

Vaikom

95

C.K Asha

CPI

Dr.P.R Sona

Congress

29122

Vallikkunnu

42

Abdul Hameed Master

IUML

Prof. A.P. Abdul Vahab

INL

14116

Vamanapuram

131

Adv. D. K. Murali

CPM

Anad Jayan

Congress

10242

Varkala

127

Adv. V Joy

CPM

Adv. Brm Shafeer

Congress

17821

Vattiyoorkavu

133

Adv.V.K.Prasanth

CPM

Adv.V.V.Rajesh

BJP

21515

Vengara

41

P.K Kunjhalikutty

IUML

P. Jiji

CPM

30596

Vypen

79

K.N. Unnikrishnan

CPM

Deepak Joy

Congress

8201

Wadakkanchery

65

Xavier Chittilappilly

CPM

Anil Akkara

Congress

15168

Wandoor

36

A P Anilkumar

Congress

Midhuna P

CPM

15563

