Kerala Election 2021 Winning Candidates Full List: CPM-led LDF wins 99 seats; check winners, losers, constituency performance
Bucking an over four-decade-old trend of power alternating between the CPM-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front, the incumbent Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan led the ruling LDF to win over opposition UDF in the keenly fought 6 April Assembly polls.
The two main constituents of the LDF, the CPI(M) and the CPI, had won 79 seats, comfortably exceeding the magic number of 71 required to form government in the 140-member assembly.
Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021
Party
Won
Leading
Total
Communist Party of India
17
0
17
Communist Party of India (Marxist)
62
0
62
Congress (Secular)
1
0
1
Independent
6
0
6
Indian National Congress
21
0
21
Indian National League
1
0
1
Indian Union Muslim League
15
0
15
Janadhipathiya Kerala Congress
1
0
1
Janata Dal (Secular)
2
0
2
Kerala Congress
2
0
2
Kerala Congress (Jacob)
1
0
1
Kerala Congress (M)
5
0
5
Kerala Congress (B)
1
0
1
Loktantrik Janta Dal
1
0
1
National Secular Conference
1
0
1
Nationalist Congress Party
2
0
2
Revolutionary Marxist Party of India
1
0
1
Total
140
0
140
"I thank the people of Kerala for reposing faith in an unprecedented manner in the way that the previous LDF government tackled all the challenges that the people have faced and also the pandemic scourge. The government gave a Kerala model to the world on how to handle the pandemic," CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said.
IN the LDF camp, Kerala Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran won from Kazhakootam by a margin of 23,497 votes. Kerala health minister KK Shailaja who was applauded globally for controlling the first wave of COVID-19 cases in the state won by a record
Among the prominent losers was 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, who had joined the BJP with much fanfare ahead of the elections.
With the final results expected later, here's the list of winners and losers constituency-wise:
Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021
Constituency
Const. No.
Winning Candidate
Winning Party
Losing Candidate
Losing Party
Margin
Adoor
115
Chittayam Gopakumar
CPI
M. G. Kannan
Congress
2919
Alappuzha
104
P.P Chitharanjan
CPM
Dr. K.S Manoj
Congress
11644
Alathur
60
K.D.Prasenan
CPM
Palayam Pradeep
Congress
34118
Aluva
76
Anwar Sadath
Congress
Ar Shelna Nishad
Independent
18886
Ambalapuzha
105
H.Salam
CPM
Adv.M.Liju
Congress
11125
Angamaly
75
Roji M John
Congress
Adv. Jose Thettayil
JD(S)
15929
Aranmula
113
Veena George
CPM
Adv. K. Sivadasan Nair
Congress
19003
Aroor
102
Daleema
CPM
Adv. Shanimol Osman
Congress
7013
Aruvikkara
136
Adv. G. Steephen
CPM
K. S. Sabarinadhan
Congress
5046
Attingal
128
O S Ambika
CPM
Adv. P Sudheer
BJP
31636
Azhikode
10
K V Sumesh
CPM
K M Shaji
IUML
6141
Balusseri
25
Adv. K.M. Sachindev
CPM
Dharmajan Bolgatty
Congress
20372
Beypore
29
Adv. P. A Mohamed Riyas
CPM
Adv. P. M Niyas
Congress
28747
Chadayamangalam
122
J.Chinchurani
CPI
M.M.Naseer
Congress
13678
Chalakkudy
72
Saneeshkumar Joseph
Congress
Dennies K Antony
KC(M)
1057
Changanassery
99
Adv. Job Maichil
KC(M)
V. J. Laly
KC
6059
Chathannur
126
G.S. Jayalal
CPI
B. B. Gopakumar
BJP
17206
Chavara
117
Dr.Sujith Vijayanpillai
Independent
Shibu Baby John
RSP
1096
Chelakkara
61
K Radhakrishnan
CPM
C C Sreekumar
Congress
39400
Chengannur
110
Saji Cherian
CPM
M. Murali
Congress
32093
Cherthala
103
P Prasad
CPI
Adv.S Sarath
Congress
6148
Chirayinkeezhu
129
V. Sasi
CPI
B. S. Anoop
Congress
14017
Chittur
58
K. Krishnankutty
JD(S)
Adv. Sumesh Achuthan
Congress
33878
Devikulam
88
Adv. A. Raja
CPM
D. Kumar
Congress
7848
Dharmadam
12
Pinarayi Vijayan
CPM
C. Raghunathan
Congress
50123
Elathur
26
A .K Saseendran
NCP
Sulphikar Mayoori
Independent
38502
Eranad
34
P.K. Basheer
IUML
K.T. Abdurahiman
Independent
22546
Eranakulam
82
T. J. Vinod
Congress
Shaji George Pranatha
Independent
10970
Eravipuram
125
M. Noushad
CPM
Babudivakaran
RSP
28121
Ettumanoor
96
V N Vasavan
CPM
Adv. Prince Lukose
KC
14303
Guruvayoor
63
N.K.Akbar
CPM
Adv.K N A Khader
IUML
18268
Haripad
107
Ramesh Chennithala
Congress
Adv. R. Sajilal
CPI
13666
Idukki
91
Roshy Augustine
KC(M)
Adv. K Francis George
KC
5573
Irikkur
9
Adv. Sajeev Joseph
Congress
Saji Kuttiyanimattam
KC(M)
10010
Irinjalakkuda
70
R Bindu
CPM
Thomas J Unniyadan
KC
5949
Kaduthuruthy
94
Adv. Mons Joseph
KC
Stephen George
KC(M)
4256
Kaipamangalam
69
E T Taison Master
CPI
Sobha Subin
Congress
22698
Kalamassery
77
P. Rajeeve
CPM
Adv. V. E. Abdul Gafoor
IUML
15336
Kalliasseri
7
M Vijin
CPM
Adv. Brijesh Kumar
Congress
44393
Kalpetta
19
Adv.T Siddiqu
Congress
M.V.Shreyamskumar
LJD
5470
Kanhangad
4
E Chandrashekaran
CPI
P V Suresh
Congress
27139
Kanjirappally
100
Dr.N.Jayaraj
KC(M)
Joseph Vazhackan
Congress
13703
Kannur
11
Ramachandran Kadannappalli
Congress (S)
Satheeshan Pacheni
Congress
1745
Karunagappally
116
C. R Mahesh
Congress
R. Ramachandran
CPI
29208
Kasaragod
2
N A Nellikkunnu
IUML
Adv K Shreekanth
BJP
12901
Kattakkada
138
Adv I B Satheesh
CPM
Malayinkeezhu Venugopal
Congress
23231
Kayamkulam
108
Adv. U. Prathibha
CPM
Aritha Babu
Congress
6298
Kazhakkoottam
132
Kadakampally Surendran
CPM
Sobha Surendran
BJP
23497
Kochi
80
K.J. Maxy
CPM
Tony Chammany
Congress
14079
Kodungallur
73
Adv. V. R. Sunilkumar
CPI
M. P. Jackson
Congress
23893
Koduvally
31
Dr. M.K Muneer
IUML
Karat Razack
Independent
6344
Kollam
124
M Mukesh
CPM
Adv. Bindhu Krishna
Congress
2072
Kondotty
33
T V Ibrahim
IUML
Kattuparuthy Sulaiman Haji
Independent
17666
Kongad
53
Santhakumari K
CPM
U C Raman
IUML
27219
Konni
114
Adv. K.U Jenish Kumar
CPM
Robin Peter
Congress
8508
Kothamangalam
87
Antony John
CPM
Shibu Thekkumpuram
KC
6605
Kottakkal
46
Prof. Abid Hussain Thangal
IUML
N. A. Muhammed Kutty (Mammuty)
NCP
16588
Kottarakkara
119
K N Balagopal
CPM
R Resmi
Congress
10814
Kottayam
97
Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan
Congress
Adv.K.Anilkumar
CPM
18743
Kovalam
139
Adv. M. Vincent
Congress
Neelalohithadasan Nadar
JD(S)
11562
Kozhikode North
27
Thottathil Ravindran
CPM
K M Abhijith
Congress
12928
Kozhikode South
28
Ahammad Devarkovil
INL
Adv. Noorbeena Rasheed
IUML
12459
Kundara
123
P.C.Vishnunadh
Congress
J.Mercykutty Amma
CPM
4523
Kunnamangalam
30
Adv. P. T. A Rahim
Independent
Dinesh Perumanna
Independent
10276
Kunnamkulam
62
A.C.Moideen
CPM
K.Jayasankar
Congress
26631
Kunnathunad
84
Adv. P.V.Sreenijin
CPM
V.P.Sajeendran
Congress
2715
Kunnathur
118
Kovoor Kunjumon
Independent
Ullas Kovoor
RSP
2790
Kuthuparamba
14
K.P. Mohanan
LJD
Pottankandi Abdulla
IUML
9541
Kuttanad
106
Thomas K Thomas
NCP
Adv. Jacob Abraham
KC
5516
Kuttiadi
21
K P Kunhammed Kutti Master
CPM
Parakkal Abdulla
IUML
333
Malampuzha
55
A. Prabhakaran
CPM
Krishnakumar.C
BJP
25734
Malappuram
40
P. Ubaidulla
IUML
Paloli Abdurahiman
CPM
35208
Manalur
64
Murali
CPM
Vijay Hari
Congress
29876
Mananthavady
17
O.R.Kelu
CPM
P.K.Jayalakshmi
Congress
9282
Manjeri
37
Adv. U.A. Latheef
IUML
Nazar Debona
CPI
14573
Manjeshwar
1
A K M Ashraf
IUML
K Surendran
BJP
745
Mankada
39
Manjalamkuzhi Ali
IUML
Adv. T.K. Rasheedali
CPM
6246
Mannarkad
54
Advocate. N. Samsudheen
IUML
K. P. Suresh Raj
CPI
5870
Mattannur
15
K K Shailaja Teacher
CPM
Illikkal Augusthy
RSP
60963
Mavelikara
109
M S Arun Kumar
CPM
K K Shaju
Congress
24717
Muvattupuzha
86
Dr. Mathew Kuzhalnadan
Congress
Eldho Abraham
CPI
6161
Nadapuram
22
E. K. Vijayan
CPI
Adv. K. Praveen Kumar
Congress
4035
Nattika
68
C C Mukundhan
CPI
Adv. Sunil Laloor
Congress
28431
Nedumangad
130
Adv. G. R. Anil
CPI
P. S. Prasanth
Congress
23309
Nemom
135
V.Sivankutty
CPM
Kummanam Rajasekharan
BJP
3949
Nenmara
59
K. Babu
CPM
C.N.Vijayakrishnan
CMPKSC
28704
Neyyattinkara
140
K. Ansalan
CPM
Selvaraj. R
Congress
14262
Nilambur
35
P.V. Anvar
Independent
Adv: V.V. Prakash
Congress
2700
Ollur
66
K Rajan
CPI
Jose Valloor
Congress
21506
Ottapalam
52
Adv. K. Premkumar
CPM
Doctor P. Sarin
Congress
15152
Pala
93
Mani C Kappen
Independent
Jose K. Mani
KC(M)
15378
Palakkad
56
Shafi Parambil
Congress
E. Sreedharan
BJP
3859
Parassala
137
C.K.Hareendran
CPM
An Sajitha Ressal.R.K
Congress
25828
Paravur
78
V.D. Satheesan
Congress
M.T. Nixon
CPI
21301
Pathanapuram
120
K.B. Ganesh Kumar
KC(B)
Jyothikumar Chamakkala
Congress
14336
Pattambi
50
Muhammed Muhassin
CPI
Riyas Mukkoli
Congress
17974
Payyannur
6
T I Madhusoodanan
CPM
M Pradeep Kumar
Congress
49780
Peerumade
92
Vazhoor Soman
CPI
Adv.Syriac Thomas
Congress
1835
Perambra
24
T.P. Ramakrishnan
CPM
C H Ebrahimkutty S/O Kunjammed
Independent
22592
Peravoor
16
Adv. Sunny Joseph
Congress
K V Sakkeer Hussain
CPM
3172
Perinthalmanna
38
Najeeb Kanthapuram
IUML
K P M Musthafa S/O Muhammedali Haji
Independent
38
Perumbavoor
74
Adv Eldose P Kunnapillil
Congress
Babu Joseph Perumbavoor
KC(M)
2899
Piravom
85
Anoop Jacob
KC(J)
Dr. Sindhumol Jacob
KC(M)
25364
Ponnani
48
P Nandakumar
CPM
Adv. A.M. Rohith
Congress
17043
Poonjar
101
Adv. Sebastian Kulathunkal
KC(M)
P.C.George Plathottam
KJ(S)
16817
Punalur
121
P S Supal
CPI
Abdurahiman Randathani
IUML
37057
Puthukkad
71
K.K. Ramachandran
CPM
Sunil Anthikkad (Sunilkumar. P.V)
Congress
27353
Puthuppally
98
Oommen Chandy
Congress
Jaick C Thomas
CPM
9044
Quilandy
23
Kanathil Jameela
CPM
N. Subramaniyan
Congress
8472
Ranni
112
Adv. Pramod Narayan
KC(M)
Rinku Cherian
Congress
1285
Shornur
51
P. Mammikutty
CPM
Firoz Babu.T.H
Congress
36674
Sulthanbathery
18
I.C Balakrishnan
Congress
M.S Viswanathan
CPM
11822
Taliparamba
8
M V Govindan Master
CPM
Adv. V P Abdul Rasheed
Congress
22689
Tanur
44
V.Abdurahiman
NSC
P.K.Firos
IUML
985
Tarur
57
P.P.Sumod
CPM
K.A.Sheeba
Congress
24531
Thalassery
13
Adv. A. N. Shamseer
CPM
M. P. Aravindakshan
Congress
36801
Thavanur
47
Dr.K.T.Jaleel
Independent
Firos Kunnamparambil
Congress
2564
Thiruvalla
111
Adv. Mathew T Thomas
JD(S)
Kunju Koshy Paul
KC
11421
Thiruvambady
32
Linto Joseph
CPM
C. P. Cheriya Muhammed
IUML
4643
Thiruvananthapuram
134
Adv.Antony Raju
JKC
V .S .Sivakumar
Congress
7089
Thodupuzha
90
P J Joseph
KC
Prof. K I Antony
KC(M)
20259
Thrikkakara
83
Adv.P.T.Thomas
Congress
Dr.J.Jacob
Independent
14329
Thripunithura
81
K. Babu
Congress
Adv. M. Swaraj
CPM
992
Thrissur
67
P Balachandran
CPI
Padmaja Venugopal
Congress
946
Thrithala
49
M. B Rajesh
CPM
V .T Balram
Congress
3016
Tirur
45
Kurukkoli Moideen
IUML
Adv. Gafoor P Lillis
CPM
7214
Tirurangadi
43
K P A Majeed
IUML
Niyas Pulikkalakath
Independent
9578
Trikaripur
5
M Rajagopalan
CPM
M P Joseph
KC
26137
Udma
3
C H Kunhambu
CPM
Balakrishnan Periye
Congress
13322
Udumbanchola
89
M. M. Mani
CPM
Adv. E.M. Augusthy
Congress
38305
Vadakara
20
K.K.Rema
Revolutionary Marxist Party Of India I
Manayath Chandran
LJD
7491
Vaikom
95
C.K Asha
CPI
Dr.P.R Sona
Congress
29122
Vallikkunnu
42
Abdul Hameed Master
IUML
Prof. A.P. Abdul Vahab
INL
14116
Vamanapuram
131
Adv. D. K. Murali
CPM
Anad Jayan
Congress
10242
Varkala
127
Adv. V Joy
CPM
Adv. Brm Shafeer
Congress
17821
Vattiyoorkavu
133
Adv.V.K.Prasanth
CPM
Adv.V.V.Rajesh
BJP
21515
Vengara
41
P.K Kunjhalikutty
IUML
P. Jiji
CPM
30596
Vypen
79
K.N. Unnikrishnan
CPM
Deepak Joy
Congress
8201
Wadakkanchery
65
Xavier Chittilappilly
CPM
Anil Akkara
Congress
15168
Wandoor
36
A P Anilkumar
Congress
Midhuna P
CPM
15563
