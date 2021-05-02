Kerala Election 2021 Winning Candidates Full List: CPM-led LDF wins 99 seats; check winners, losers, constituency performance

Bucking an over four-decade-old trend of power alternating between the CPM-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front, the incumbent Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan led the ruling LDF to win over opposition UDF in the keenly fought 6 April Assembly polls.

The two main constituents of the LDF, the CPI(M) and the CPI, had won 79 seats, comfortably exceeding the magic number of 71 required to form government in the 140-member assembly.

Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021 Party Won Leading Total Communist Party of India 17 0 17 Communist Party of India (Marxist) 62 0 62 Congress (Secular) 1 0 1 Independent 6 0 6 Indian National Congress 21 0 21 Indian National League 1 0 1 Indian Union Muslim League 15 0 15 Janadhipathiya Kerala Congress 1 0 1 Janata Dal (Secular) 2 0 2 Kerala Congress 2 0 2 Kerala Congress (Jacob) 1 0 1 Kerala Congress (M) 5 0 5 Kerala Congress (B) 1 0 1 Loktantrik Janta Dal 1 0 1 National Secular Conference 1 0 1 Nationalist Congress Party 2 0 2 Revolutionary Marxist Party of India 1 0 1 Total 140 0 140

"I thank the people of Kerala for reposing faith in an unprecedented manner in the way that the previous LDF government tackled all the challenges that the people have faced and also the pandemic scourge. The government gave a Kerala model to the world on how to handle the pandemic," CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

IN the LDF camp, Kerala Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran won from Kazhakootam by a margin of 23,497 votes. Kerala health minister KK Shailaja who was applauded globally for controlling the first wave of COVID-19 cases in the state won by a record

Among the prominent losers was 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, who had joined the BJP with much fanfare ahead of the elections.

With the final results expected later, here's the list of winners and losers constituency-wise:

Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021 Constituency Const. No. Winning Candidate Winning Party Losing Candidate Losing Party Margin Adoor 115 Chittayam Gopakumar CPI M. G. Kannan Congress 2919 Alappuzha 104 P.P Chitharanjan CPM Dr. K.S Manoj Congress 11644 Alathur 60 K.D.Prasenan CPM Palayam Pradeep Congress 34118 Aluva 76 Anwar Sadath Congress Ar Shelna Nishad Independent 18886 Ambalapuzha 105 H.Salam CPM Adv.M.Liju Congress 11125 Angamaly 75 Roji M John Congress Adv. Jose Thettayil JD(S) 15929 Aranmula 113 Veena George CPM Adv. K. Sivadasan Nair Congress 19003 Aroor 102 Daleema CPM Adv. Shanimol Osman Congress 7013 Aruvikkara 136 Adv. G. Steephen CPM K. S. Sabarinadhan Congress 5046 Attingal 128 O S Ambika CPM Adv. P Sudheer BJP 31636 Azhikode 10 K V Sumesh CPM K M Shaji IUML 6141 Balusseri 25 Adv. K.M. Sachindev CPM Dharmajan Bolgatty Congress 20372 Beypore 29 Adv. P. A Mohamed Riyas CPM Adv. P. M Niyas Congress 28747 Chadayamangalam 122 J.Chinchurani CPI M.M.Naseer Congress 13678 Chalakkudy 72 Saneeshkumar Joseph Congress Dennies K Antony KC(M) 1057 Changanassery 99 Adv. Job Maichil KC(M) V. J. Laly KC 6059 Chathannur 126 G.S. Jayalal CPI B. B. Gopakumar BJP 17206 Chavara 117 Dr.Sujith Vijayanpillai Independent Shibu Baby John RSP 1096 Chelakkara 61 K Radhakrishnan CPM C C Sreekumar Congress 39400 Chengannur 110 Saji Cherian CPM M. Murali Congress 32093 Cherthala 103 P Prasad CPI Adv.S Sarath Congress 6148 Chirayinkeezhu 129 V. Sasi CPI B. S. Anoop Congress 14017 Chittur 58 K. Krishnankutty JD(S) Adv. Sumesh Achuthan Congress 33878 Devikulam 88 Adv. A. Raja CPM D. Kumar Congress 7848 Dharmadam 12 Pinarayi Vijayan CPM C. Raghunathan Congress 50123 Elathur 26 A .K Saseendran NCP Sulphikar Mayoori Independent 38502 Eranad 34 P.K. Basheer IUML K.T. Abdurahiman Independent 22546 Eranakulam 82 T. J. Vinod Congress Shaji George Pranatha Independent 10970 Eravipuram 125 M. Noushad CPM Babudivakaran RSP 28121 Ettumanoor 96 V N Vasavan CPM Adv. Prince Lukose KC 14303 Guruvayoor 63 N.K.Akbar CPM Adv.K N A Khader IUML 18268 Haripad 107 Ramesh Chennithala Congress Adv. R. Sajilal CPI 13666 Idukki 91 Roshy Augustine KC(M) Adv. K Francis George KC 5573 Irikkur 9 Adv. Sajeev Joseph Congress Saji Kuttiyanimattam KC(M) 10010 Irinjalakkuda 70 R Bindu CPM Thomas J Unniyadan KC 5949 Kaduthuruthy 94 Adv. Mons Joseph KC Stephen George KC(M) 4256 Kaipamangalam 69 E T Taison Master CPI Sobha Subin Congress 22698 Kalamassery 77 P. Rajeeve CPM Adv. V. E. Abdul Gafoor IUML 15336 Kalliasseri 7 M Vijin CPM Adv. Brijesh Kumar Congress 44393 Kalpetta 19 Adv.T Siddiqu Congress M.V.Shreyamskumar LJD 5470 Kanhangad 4 E Chandrashekaran CPI P V Suresh Congress 27139 Kanjirappally 100 Dr.N.Jayaraj KC(M) Joseph Vazhackan Congress 13703 Kannur 11 Ramachandran Kadannappalli Congress (S) Satheeshan Pacheni Congress 1745 Karunagappally 116 C. R Mahesh Congress R. Ramachandran CPI 29208 Kasaragod 2 N A Nellikkunnu IUML Adv K Shreekanth BJP 12901 Kattakkada 138 Adv I B Satheesh CPM Malayinkeezhu Venugopal Congress 23231 Kayamkulam 108 Adv. U. Prathibha CPM Aritha Babu Congress 6298 Kazhakkoottam 132 Kadakampally Surendran CPM Sobha Surendran BJP 23497 Kochi 80 K.J. Maxy CPM Tony Chammany Congress 14079 Kodungallur 73 Adv. V. R. Sunilkumar CPI M. P. Jackson Congress 23893 Koduvally 31 Dr. M.K Muneer IUML Karat Razack Independent 6344 Kollam 124 M Mukesh CPM Adv. Bindhu Krishna Congress 2072 Kondotty 33 T V Ibrahim IUML Kattuparuthy Sulaiman Haji Independent 17666 Kongad 53 Santhakumari K CPM U C Raman IUML 27219 Konni 114 Adv. K.U Jenish Kumar CPM Robin Peter Congress 8508 Kothamangalam 87 Antony John CPM Shibu Thekkumpuram KC 6605 Kottakkal 46 Prof. Abid Hussain Thangal IUML N. A. Muhammed Kutty (Mammuty) NCP 16588 Kottarakkara 119 K N Balagopal CPM R Resmi Congress 10814 Kottayam 97 Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan Congress Adv.K.Anilkumar CPM 18743 Kovalam 139 Adv. M. Vincent Congress Neelalohithadasan Nadar JD(S) 11562 Kozhikode North 27 Thottathil Ravindran CPM K M Abhijith Congress 12928 Kozhikode South 28 Ahammad Devarkovil INL Adv. Noorbeena Rasheed IUML 12459 Kundara 123 P.C.Vishnunadh Congress J.Mercykutty Amma CPM 4523 Kunnamangalam 30 Adv. P. T. A Rahim Independent Dinesh Perumanna Independent 10276 Kunnamkulam 62 A.C.Moideen CPM K.Jayasankar Congress 26631 Kunnathunad 84 Adv. P.V.Sreenijin CPM V.P.Sajeendran Congress 2715 Kunnathur 118 Kovoor Kunjumon Independent Ullas Kovoor RSP 2790 Kuthuparamba 14 K.P. Mohanan LJD Pottankandi Abdulla IUML 9541 Kuttanad 106 Thomas K Thomas NCP Adv. Jacob Abraham KC 5516 Kuttiadi 21 K P Kunhammed Kutti Master CPM Parakkal Abdulla IUML 333 Malampuzha 55 A. Prabhakaran CPM Krishnakumar.C BJP 25734 Malappuram 40 P. Ubaidulla IUML Paloli Abdurahiman CPM 35208 Manalur 64 Murali CPM Vijay Hari Congress 29876 Mananthavady 17 O.R.Kelu CPM P.K.Jayalakshmi Congress 9282 Manjeri 37 Adv. U.A. Latheef IUML Nazar Debona CPI 14573 Manjeshwar 1 A K M Ashraf IUML K Surendran BJP 745 Mankada 39 Manjalamkuzhi Ali IUML Adv. T.K. Rasheedali CPM 6246 Mannarkad 54 Advocate. N. Samsudheen IUML K. P. Suresh Raj CPI 5870 Mattannur 15 K K Shailaja Teacher CPM Illikkal Augusthy RSP 60963 Mavelikara 109 M S Arun Kumar CPM K K Shaju Congress 24717 Muvattupuzha 86 Dr. Mathew Kuzhalnadan Congress Eldho Abraham CPI 6161 Nadapuram 22 E. K. Vijayan CPI Adv. K. Praveen Kumar Congress 4035 Nattika 68 C C Mukundhan CPI Adv. Sunil Laloor Congress 28431 Nedumangad 130 Adv. G. R. Anil CPI P. S. Prasanth Congress 23309 Nemom 135 V.Sivankutty CPM Kummanam Rajasekharan BJP 3949 Nenmara 59 K. Babu CPM C.N.Vijayakrishnan CMPKSC 28704 Neyyattinkara 140 K. Ansalan CPM Selvaraj. R Congress 14262 Nilambur 35 P.V. Anvar Independent Adv: V.V. Prakash Congress 2700 Ollur 66 K Rajan CPI Jose Valloor Congress 21506 Ottapalam 52 Adv. K. Premkumar CPM Doctor P. Sarin Congress 15152 Pala 93 Mani C Kappen Independent Jose K. Mani KC(M) 15378 Palakkad 56 Shafi Parambil Congress E. Sreedharan BJP 3859 Parassala 137 C.K.Hareendran CPM An Sajitha Ressal.R.K Congress 25828 Paravur 78 V.D. Satheesan Congress M.T. Nixon CPI 21301 Pathanapuram 120 K.B. Ganesh Kumar KC(B) Jyothikumar Chamakkala Congress 14336 Pattambi 50 Muhammed Muhassin CPI Riyas Mukkoli Congress 17974 Payyannur 6 T I Madhusoodanan CPM M Pradeep Kumar Congress 49780 Peerumade 92 Vazhoor Soman CPI Adv.Syriac Thomas Congress 1835 Perambra 24 T.P. Ramakrishnan CPM C H Ebrahimkutty S/O Kunjammed Independent 22592 Peravoor 16 Adv. Sunny Joseph Congress K V Sakkeer Hussain CPM 3172 Perinthalmanna 38 Najeeb Kanthapuram IUML K P M Musthafa S/O Muhammedali Haji Independent 38 Perumbavoor 74 Adv Eldose P Kunnapillil Congress Babu Joseph Perumbavoor KC(M) 2899 Piravom 85 Anoop Jacob KC(J) Dr. Sindhumol Jacob KC(M) 25364 Ponnani 48 P Nandakumar CPM Adv. A.M. Rohith Congress 17043 Poonjar 101 Adv. Sebastian Kulathunkal KC(M) P.C.George Plathottam KJ(S) 16817 Punalur 121 P S Supal CPI Abdurahiman Randathani IUML 37057 Puthukkad 71 K.K. Ramachandran CPM Sunil Anthikkad (Sunilkumar. P.V) Congress 27353 Puthuppally 98 Oommen Chandy Congress Jaick C Thomas CPM 9044 Quilandy 23 Kanathil Jameela CPM N. Subramaniyan Congress 8472 Ranni 112 Adv. Pramod Narayan KC(M) Rinku Cherian Congress 1285 Shornur 51 P. Mammikutty CPM Firoz Babu.T.H Congress 36674 Sulthanbathery 18 I.C Balakrishnan Congress M.S Viswanathan CPM 11822 Taliparamba 8 M V Govindan Master CPM Adv. V P Abdul Rasheed Congress 22689 Tanur 44 V.Abdurahiman NSC P.K.Firos IUML 985 Tarur 57 P.P.Sumod CPM K.A.Sheeba Congress 24531 Thalassery 13 Adv. A. N. Shamseer CPM M. P. Aravindakshan Congress 36801 Thavanur 47 Dr.K.T.Jaleel Independent Firos Kunnamparambil Congress 2564 Thiruvalla 111 Adv. Mathew T Thomas JD(S) Kunju Koshy Paul KC 11421 Thiruvambady 32 Linto Joseph CPM C. P. Cheriya Muhammed IUML 4643 Thiruvananthapuram 134 Adv.Antony Raju JKC V .S .Sivakumar Congress 7089 Thodupuzha 90 P J Joseph KC Prof. K I Antony KC(M) 20259 Thrikkakara 83 Adv.P.T.Thomas Congress Dr.J.Jacob Independent 14329 Thripunithura 81 K. Babu Congress Adv. M. Swaraj CPM 992 Thrissur 67 P Balachandran CPI Padmaja Venugopal Congress 946 Thrithala 49 M. B Rajesh CPM V .T Balram Congress 3016 Tirur 45 Kurukkoli Moideen IUML Adv. Gafoor P Lillis CPM 7214 Tirurangadi 43 K P A Majeed IUML Niyas Pulikkalakath Independent 9578 Trikaripur 5 M Rajagopalan CPM M P Joseph KC 26137 Udma 3 C H Kunhambu CPM Balakrishnan Periye Congress 13322 Udumbanchola 89 M. M. Mani CPM Adv. E.M. Augusthy Congress 38305 Vadakara 20 K.K.Rema Revolutionary Marxist Party Of India I Manayath Chandran LJD 7491 Vaikom 95 C.K Asha CPI Dr.P.R Sona Congress 29122 Vallikkunnu 42 Abdul Hameed Master IUML Prof. A.P. Abdul Vahab INL 14116 Vamanapuram 131 Adv. D. K. Murali CPM Anad Jayan Congress 10242 Varkala 127 Adv. V Joy CPM Adv. Brm Shafeer Congress 17821 Vattiyoorkavu 133 Adv.V.K.Prasanth CPM Adv.V.V.Rajesh BJP 21515 Vengara 41 P.K Kunjhalikutty IUML P. Jiji CPM 30596 Vypen 79 K.N. Unnikrishnan CPM Deepak Joy Congress 8201 Wadakkanchery 65 Xavier Chittilappilly CPM Anil Akkara Congress 15168 Wandoor 36 A P Anilkumar Congress Midhuna P CPM 15563

