Kerala to ease COVID-19 lockdown restrictions; check what's allowed and what's not

The Kerala government has decided to ease lockdown restrictions in the state that were placed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Giving more details on the restrictions, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed citizens that there would be relaxation based on the average weekly Test Positivity Rate in the local self government bodies. He further notified that the strict restrictions will continue in the state during the weekend.

The chief mininster said that local bodies with an average test positivity rate (TPR) of less than 8 percent will have limited restrictions whereas there will be partial lockdown in places with 8 to 20 percent TPR, full lockdown for 20 to 30 percent TPR and triple lockdown in areas with TPR above 30 percent, Times Now reported.

Below is the list of relaxations announced by state government:

Central and state government offices, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), government companies, corporations, commissions and autonomous institutions can operate with 25 percent of their employees but on a rotational basis. Meanwhile, the secretariat can also function with 50 percent staff on a rotational basis while private companies can operate with 50 percent employees. Shops selling essential items will be allowed to operate from 7 am to 7 pm daily. Likewise, all shops with 50 percent workers, can operate from 7 am to 7 pm in areas of up to 8 percent TPR. Akshaya Kendras across the state are allowed to function from Monday to Friday. Private as well as government banks can only operate on selected days like Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public transport across the state will be allowed to function on a limited basis. Attendance at marriages and funerals will continue to be limited to 20 people. Meanwhile, all kinds of social gatherings and public events are banned. Restaurants in the state are only allowed home deliveries and takeaways; no dine-in facility available. The Kerala state Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) outlets and bars will be open from 9 am to 7 am. People should note that slots should be booked through the app. Tourism and indoor activities in crowded areas like malls are not allowed. Work in the industrial and agricultural sector will be allowed to operate in all local bodies; while workers from these areas will be provided transportation.

So far, Kerala has reported 2,748,204 cases and 11,508 deaths due to COVID-19.

