Kerala DHSE Plus Two 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Press conference for result announcement at 3 pm; links to be active after 4 pm

The wait of students who had appeared for the Kerala 12th Exam 2021 from 8 to 26 April is about to end as Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Examinations is set to release the results today at 3.00 pm. Students can check their scores on the official website of DHSE Kerala keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in. Candidates need their registration numbers to access their DHSE Kerala Plus 2 results.

Kerala Plus Two exams were conducted from 8 to 26 April. Even as the examinations were underway, appeals were made to postpone the examinations in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 transmission in the State, but the government decided to go ahead with them in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols. It also cited practical problems in postponing the examinations since these were held in the Gulf region and Lakshadweep too.

There were special arrangements placed for the coronavirus-positive and quarantined candidates.

Steps to check the >Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala DHSE at dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'DHSE results' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the results for future reference

In 2018, approximately 3.69 lakh candidates had participated in the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 exam and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 88.75 percent. In 2019, a total of 3,11,375 students cleared the Kerala 12th board exam and the overall pass percentage was 84.33 percent.

DHSE Kerala, manages the higher secondary, secondary and vocational higher education in the state. DHSE, Kerala was setup in the year 1990 in line with the National Education Policy.

