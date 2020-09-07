Kerala Covid Patient Rape Case: Woman Recorded Key Evidence, Culprit Is Accused In A Murder Case, Says Police

The alleged rape of a 19-year old woman COVID-19 patient by an ambulance driver in Kerala has drawn widespread outrage and condemnation in the state.

The incident occurred at Aranmula on Saturday night while the woman was being shifted to a first line treatment centre near Pathanamthitta, police said on Sunday.

There was no woman health worker on board with the patient, The Hindu reported.

Protests broke out in front of the District Medical Office, Pathanamthitta, on Sunday with Congress and BJP workers staging separate demonstrations, the report said.

“We were informed by the hospital authorities after the victim told them about the incident and we took him into custody. We will take the statement of the girl later as she is not a position to explain her ordeal,” the investigating officer told PTI.

“The culprit is from Kayamkulam and is an accused in an earlier murder case. We are looking into the details. The incident was very unfortunate,” Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police P KG Simon told reporters.

The man has also been charged under sections relating to prevention of atrocities against Scheduled Castes, Manorama reported.

SP Simon said the driver raped the woman at an empty plot at Aranmula near Pathanamthitta.

She was assaulted after the ambulance dropped off another woman patient at Kozhencherry Taluk Hospital, the police said, adding that this indicated the assault was pre-planned.

Kerala Police said a crucial piece of evidence in the case was an audio recorded by the woman without the driver’s knowledge in which he is heard telling her he would lose his job and life if she told anyone about the incident, Manorama reported.

The ambulance driver Naufal (29) was taken into custody on Sunday based on a complaint by the survivor’s mother to the hospital authorities and the police.

The driver was dismissed from service, the Kanivu 108 Ambulance Services said in a release. Manorama reported that Naufal had gotten the job without producing Police...

