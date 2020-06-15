Kerala CM's daughter ties the knot with DYFI leader

(Eds: adding details) Thiruvananthapuram, June 15 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi VIjayan's daughter Veena got married to CPI(M) youth leader and DYFI national president P A Mohammed Riyas here on Monday in accordance with COVID-19 protocol.

The marriagewas held at Cliff House, the official residence of the Chief Minister, with less than 50 people, comprising close relatives and friends, participating in the function.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visited the Chief Minister's residence and wished the couple.

The marriage had been registered under the Special Marriage Act last week.

Industries Minister E P Jayarajan was the lone member from the ministry who took part in the function.

The couple, in their forties, exchanged garlands and Riyas tied the 'thali' (mangalsutra), around Veena's neck.

Veena is the director of an IT firm, Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, a venture she started in 2015, headquartered in Bengaluru.

She also worked with Oracle for nearly eight years.

Riyas is the national president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) since February 2017.

This is the second marriage for both Veena and Riyas.