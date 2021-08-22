Kerala CM thanks PM Modi and MEA for Afghan evacuation

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 22 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the evacuation and repatriation of Indian nationals including Keralites from Afghanistan by the Ministry of External Affairs was 'commendable' and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vijayan, in a tweet, thanked the Ministry and Modi and said the Keralites requiring assistance can contact Norka roots.

India on Sunday brought back nearly 400 people, including 329 of its nationals and two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of its efforts to evacuate its citizens from Kabul.

'@MEAIndia & @PMOIndia's effort in the evacuation and repatriation of Indian nationals including Keralites is commendable. Thank you for ensuring the safety of all Indians. Keralites requiring assistance can contact Norka roots or MEA's 24x7 Special Afghanistan cell,' Vijayan tweeted.

A total of 168 people, including 107 Indians and 23 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, were flown from Kabul to the Hindon airbase near Delhi in a C-17 heavy-lift military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

India carried out the evacuation missions in coordination with the US, Qatar, Tajikistan and several other friendly countries. PTI RRT SS SS