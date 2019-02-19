Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan launches country's first humanoid cop in Trivandrum

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated India's first humanoid robot cop - KP-bot -at the Kerala Police headquarters in Trivandrum. KP-bot will perform duties at the front office of police headquarters. It'll receive the visitors and direct them to different places according to their needs. The humanoid version of a policeman, however, would not replace any human resources, rather, it can be used as the first contact point and a tool to collect the required data with which they can improve the overall service quality and performance.