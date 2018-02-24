Kerala, Chhattisgarh win National Inclusion Cup

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Kerala and Chhattisgarh on Saturday emerged champions at the National Inclusion Cup football tournament here. Kerala hammered Vidarbha 8-3 in the men's final, while Chhattisgarh took the top honours in the women's final, beating Uttarakhand 5-3.

Kerala rode on four goals by Praveen, together with Manikandan and Vishnu, shooting eight past Vidarbha.

The women's final though was a closely fought contest where Chhattisgarh prevailed over Uttarakhand 5-3, thanks to Pranshu's hat-trick.

"While there are winners emerging from every tournament, for all of us, participants coming from across the country, including from Nepal, were the real highlights of the National Inclusion Cup. This football tournament was played in the true spirit of participation and inclusiveness and that's what defines our success," said Vijay Barse, Founder, Slum Soccer.

Since its inception in 2002, the National Inclusion Cup has engaged 4,580 underprivileged youth, while 180 men and women from underprivileged backgrounds have represented India at the Homeless World Cup since 2007.

The tournament is a CSR Initiative of Sony Pictures Networks India.

