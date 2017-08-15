Kerala Blasters sign ManU defender Brown

Kochi, Aug 15 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Kerala Blasters on Tuesday announced the signing of former Manchester United defender Wes Brown for the upcoming season.

The 37-year-old, who spent 13 years at Manchester United and made 362 appearances for the club between 1996 and 2011, will be reunited at Kerala with his former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen.

"Hello India, Happy Independence Day! I'm coming soon to the exciting Indian Super League to play for Kerala Blasters," Brown tweeted, shortly after Kerala made the announcement. Brown added that he was excited to "play in front of the best fans in the world".

"One of PLs most decorated players, @rmeulensteen1 's own, @WesBrown24 joins the Blasters family," Kerala Blasters' official twitter page said.

Brown is the latest player with Manchester United links to join the ISL, after Steve Coppell (Jamshedpur head coach), Teddy Sheringham (ATK head coach) and Rene Meulensteen.

