Kerala biker tours northeast to spread ‘national integrity’ message

Agartala (Tripura), Feb 12 (ANI): Sudeep PR, a biker from Manippara village, Kerala is on a mission to spread the message of unity in the country. He began his All India Tour on November 3, 2020. Sudeep has covered 16 states in 100 days including Sikkim, Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and is presently exploring Tripura. Sudeep has been recording his entire tour and meeting with people under the theme of ‘National Integrity.” “My motto is to spread goodness and kindness to people despite the diversity of language, food, religion so the message of unity as India as a nation can go to the new generation,” Sudeep said.