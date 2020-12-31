Kerala Assembly passes resolution against Centre's Farm laws

The Kerala Assembly. (Photo/ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 31 (ANI): The Kerala Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the three contentious farm laws brought by the Central government after it was moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the special session.

The resolution stated that the genuine concerns of the farmers should be addressed and the Centre should withdraw all the three laws.

While moving the resolution earlier, Vijayan had said, "The urgency of the current situation makes it clear that if this agitation continues, it will seriously affect Kerala. It is a serious problem that these important laws were passed in a hurry without even being sent to the Standing Committee of Parliament for consideration," said Vijayan.

"At a time when the agricultural sector is facing a major crisis, the Central government has introduced and passed three new laws in Parliament that will have a major impact on the agricultural sector," said Kerala CM.

This comes with the backdrop of the farmers' agitation at the borders of the national capital, which has been in place for over a month.

"The capital is witnessing the legendary struggle of the farmers. Farmers are protesting to scrap all three laws. The farmers are joining the struggle and fighting the extreme cold in Delhi. Thirty-two farmers lost their lives during the 35-day strike," the Chief Minister claimed.

He further said that agrarian reforms needed to be carefully conceived and implemented, adding that Kerala had vast experience in this regard.

"Kerala is a state that has successfully implemented the Land Reforms Act and has made excellent interventions in resolving agricultural crises with the participation of local bodies and co-operative terminations. After the Green Revolution in the country in the 1960s, a system was set up to provide foodgrain farmers with a minimum price for their produce, he added.

"However, support prices are only available for a few products. In many parts of the country, falling prices of agricultural products and farmer suicides have become major social problems," said Vijayan.

In this situation, the government should announce minimum support prices for more produce and take steps to make agriculture profitable, he added.

"In view of the above facts, it is reasonable for the farmers the backbone of the country to protest. The Kerala Assembly is urging the central government to scrap all the three laws," he added.

The Lone BJP MLA spoke opposing the farm laws in the assembly.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)