Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Koduvally profile: Ex-IUML leader Karat Razak had won seat in 2016 with support from LDF

Koduvally Assembly Election 2021 | Often dubbed as the land of gold, Koduvally is a Muslim-dominant constituency and is one of the largest markets for gold in India.

While the IUML enjoys an upper-hand in the Kunnamangalam-Koduvally politics, the CPM's strategy in recent times has been to woo Muslim League dissidents and ex-members and field them as Independents.

Karat Razak, a former IUML member, had won the 2016 election as an LDF-backed Independent by a mere 583-vote margin.

However, in 2019, the Kerala High Court disqualified Karat Razak's election for spreading videos during his campaign against his UDF opponent MA Razak.

The Supreme Court later stayed the verdict but restricted him from voting in the Assembly and accepting benefits as a legislator.

In 2020, the LDF found itself in a tight spot when Karat Razak and Koduvally councillor Karat Faisal's names surfaced in a gold smuggling case. The wife of an accused in the case had told customs officials that her husband was smuggling gold for Karat Razak and Karat Faisal. The sitting MLA has staunchly denied the allegations.

Razak has said he will seek re-election from Koduvally in the 2021 election. The UDF is reportedly considering MK Muneer's name in the constituency.

Past election results and winners

The 2016 election witnessed a close fight between the LDF and UDF. Karat Razak won the Koduvally seat by a thin margin securing 61,033 votes against IUML rival MA Razak got 60,460.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Electors: Koduvally has 1.76 lakh registered electors, of whom 88,261 are men and 87,999 are women. The Assembly constituency has 163 polling stations.

Voter turnout: Koduvally recorded 81.49 percent voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election. A total of 1.67 lakh electors (63,294 male and 73,184 female) exercised their franchise. In 2011, the constituency had recorded 79.65 percent turnout.

Population: The Koduvally Assembly constituency is made up of Kizhakkoth, Koduvally, Madavoor, Narikkuni, Omassery and Thamarassery panchayats.

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population that follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent) and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The incumbent Kerala Niyamasabha will expire on 1 June, 2021.

Political alliances and Kerala

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state's 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls but also managed to make inroads into UDF votebanks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

Of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency, five are with the CPM-led LDF (four with CPM, and one with CPI) while IUML, a constituent of the Congress-led UDF, is the second-largest party, winning the remaining two seats (Kasaragod and Manjeshwaram) in the last Assembly polls.

BJP didn't win any of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency in 2016.

