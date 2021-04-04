Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Eravipuram profile: CPM captured RSP bastion in 2016 with huge margin

Eravipuram Assembly Election 2021 | Eravipuram> is an Assembly constituency in the Kollam district of Kerala. It is one of the seven Assembly seats that fall under the Kollam Parliamentary constituency. The election to the state will be held on 6 April and results will be out on 2 May.

M Noushad of the CPM is the sitting MLA of this constituency, while NK Premchandran of the Revolutionary Socialist Party is the current MP from the Lok Sabha seat.

CPI has fielded Noushad again to defend the seat. The Congress-lead United Democratic Front, meanwhile, has fielded RSP's Babu Divakaran. On behalf of the National Democratic Alliance, the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena has fielded Ranjith Raveendran.

Past election and results

Kollam district witnessed a spectacular red wave in 2016, becoming the only district to have elected a Left Democratic Front candidate in all Assembly segments. However, otherwise the constituency of Eravipuram has favoured RSP more times than it has favoured the Left.

In the 14 elections the state has had between 1957 and 2016, it has elected an RSP candidate nine times. The IUML, which is in now in alliance with the UDF has won a single election from here in 1991, the CPI has won two polls in 1957 and 1960, while a CPM candidate got elected from the seat for the first time in 2016.

Noushad swept the 2016 polls with a massive margin of more than 28,000 votes, defeating RSP's three-time sitting MLA AA Azeez. The BDJS had come third securing 19 percent of the total votes polled.

In 2011, RSP's Azeez had defeated IUML's PKK Bava by a margin of 8,012 votes.

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state's 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls, but also managed to make inroads into UDF vote-banks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

In the local body polls, however, the people have shown a clear preference towards the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). Since 1979, only once, in 2010, has the United Democratic Front (UDF) upset the apple cart.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Electors: According to the Election Commission of India, the total number of registered electors in the state is 2,67,31,509, including 1,29,52,025 male, 1,37,79,263 female and 211 third gender voters.

In the district of Kollam alone, there are 20,93,511 voters of which 9,97,190 are male and 10,96,308 are female. There are 13 third-gender voters in the district.

The Eravipuram constituency has 1,71,738 registered voters ahead of the 2021 elections of which 82,492 are male and 89,244 are female. Two voters have registered themselves as the third gender.

Voter Turnout: The overall voter turnout during the 2016 Assembly election was 77.35 percent. The percentage voter turnout of women voters excluding the postal ballot was 75.97 percent and that of men voters excluding postal ballot was 78.14 percent.

At least 73.07 percent of registered voters had come out to vote in the Erivapuram Assembly constituency, of which 72.36 percent were male and 73.72 percent were females.

Population and demography: Total population of the Kollam district is 2,635,375 as per census 2011. Hinduism constitutes 64.42 percent of the Kollam population. Muslims are in minority in the Kollam district, forming 19.30 percent of the total population here. Christians constitute of the 16 percent of the population.

Out of the total Kollam population for 2011 census, 45.05 percent lives in urban regions of district, whereas 54.95 percent of its population lives in rural areas.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The current Kerala Niyamasabha session will expire on 1 June 2021.

