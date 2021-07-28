Kerala has 42% spread of infections, which is lowest: COVID-19 expert committee

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), July 28 (ANI): Member of COVID-19 expert committee in Kerala Dr TS Anish on July 28 informed that Kerala has 42% spread of infections, which is lowest. Dr TS Anish said, “Looking at ICMR's seroprevalence survey, Kerala has 42% spread of infections, which is lowest. We can understand that Kerala has lesser number of actual infections. Kerala has vaccinated proportionately more people than national average.” “Kerala is 23 percentage points behind the herd immunity threshold. They are more prone to infections. One way of protecting this 23% is massive vaccination at a very high rate as compared to other parts of India. Centre should give larger amount of vaccines to Kerala,” said Dr Anish.