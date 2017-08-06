Kenya's Kirui wins world marathon title

London, Aug 6 (IANS) Kenya's Geoffrey Kipkorir Kirui claimed the men's marathon title at the world championships here on Sunday.

The Boston marathon winner timed two hours, eight minutes and 27 seconds to first race past the finish line on London's historic Tower Bridge, reports Xinhua news agency.

"This is the best moment of my career, easily. I am so happy to win the world title because it is my first time at these championships," said Kirui.

"I was not expecting to be world champion. I feared the Ethiopian because he had such a fast time, so I just followed my plan to 35k and then felt my body to see how I was doing. Good for me it responded well," he said. "Winning this title has been my goal for so long. Now my goal will be to repeat it," he added.

Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola took silver in 2:09:49 and Alphonce Simbu of Tanzania bagged a bronze in 2:09:51.

London marathon has been one of the world's most prestigious marathons, famous for its route threading through scenic sites. For this world championships, the organisers chose a different course to show off more beauty of the city.

Starting at Tower Bridge, the course heads west along Victoria Embankment towards another iconic London landmark, the Houses of Parliament, then back alongside the edge of the River Thames to take in the sights of the City including St Paul's Cathedral, The Guildhall and the Bank of England.

"This was the best course and the best crowd I have seen at a marathon," Kirui said.

--IANS

gau/vd