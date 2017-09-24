Kenya's Kipchoge wins Berlin Marathon, falls short of world record

Berlin, Sep 24 (IANS) Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge won the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, but failed to break the world record.

The 32-year-old runner clocked a time of 2:03:31 hours, some 35 seconds slower than the world record his countryman, Dennis Kimmeto, set, reports Efe.

Kipchoge, the 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist, was not the only one attempting to break the world record in Berlin. Kenyan Wilson Kipsang and Ethiopian Kenenusa Bekele had the same aim.

A tough fight among the three was expected, but Kipsang and Bekele were no match for Kipchoge's speed.

In his debut, Ethiopia's Guy Adola challenged Kipchoge, but the Kenyan left him behind.

Adola finished second with a time of 2:03:46 hours.

--IANS

