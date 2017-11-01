Kenya's Kimaiyo, Limo favourites at Porto Marathon

Nairobi, Nov 1 (IANS) Kenyan runners Lawrence Kimaiyo and Jackson Limo will be the favourites during the 14th edition of Porto Marathon on Sunday.

With focus on the Commonwealth Games, the Kenyans will have to battle their colleagues with a total of 15,000 participants expected, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I have to win to have any chance of competing for Kenya in an international event. There are so many runners and to make the cut, you have to show your resilience," Kimaiyo said on Wednesday.

Kimaiyo, 27, a former silver medallist at the Madrid Marathon, hopes to make either the Kenya team to Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia in April or the Doha World Championships in 2019.

Among the elite runners in Portugal will be Salome Rocha in the women's category and in men's Daniel Pinheiro, Ricardo Dias and Miguel Ribeiro. Porto Marathon is the second biggest after Lisbon.

