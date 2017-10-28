Kenya's Jepkosgei to return to Valencia for World Half marathon

Nairobi, Oct 28 (IANS) World half marathon record holder Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya will not be upgrading to the full marathon soon, despite breaking the Valencia course record.

Speaking from Iten in northwest Kenya, Jepkosgei confirmed that she will be returning to Valencia, Spain next year for the World half marathon championships on March 24, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It will be a great honour for me to return to Valencia not only for another victory but another world record," said a confident Jepkosgei.

However, Jepkosgei knows that competing at the World Half marathon championships is not down to her alone and the coaches from Athletics Kenya must include her name in the list.

"I have done my part. What remains is for Athletics Kenya officials to consider my request and see how it goes. For now I take a rest and will see which race to compete in next," she said.

The East African nation has a deep reservoir of marathon runners and it is always a favour to be named in the national team. Past record stands for nothing and Jepkosgei hope the coaches will find favor in her, which she intends to repay back.

On running the marathon, Jepkosgei said she will have to make the decision after the World Half marathon in March and hope the fall marathon in September and October 2018 will make a good run for her. But she said she has up to 2019 to make the right decision.

"I have to change the training for the full marathon from June next year. I see 2019 as a good start and time will tell when to make that shift," she added.

The 2019 Doha World Championships looks a better stage for her to showcase her talent, but Jepkosgei knows she must first prove her mantle in a full marathon earlier to earn her selection to the team to Qatar in two years' time.

"If I don't make it to Doha, there will be other events to compete in like the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. I believe with good training I will manage," said Jepkosgei.

