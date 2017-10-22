Kenya's Jepkosgei betters own half marathon world record

Valencia (Spain), Oct 22 (IANS) Kenyan female long-distance runner Joyciline Jepkosgei on Sunday broke her own half marathon world record at the Valencia Trinidad Alfonso event, where her compatriot Abraham Cheroben won the men's title.

Jepkosgei clocked one hour and 4 minutes and 15 seconds, one second faster than her previous world record, to win a race in which more than 14,000 runners took part, reports Efe.

"It was my first race in Valencia, I enjoyed a lot, the weather is nice, the circuit is perfect to run fast. I hope to come back in March for the World Half Marathon Championships," Jepkosgei said after the race.

The 23-year-old was expected to break the record after smashing her own world 10-km record of 30:04 minutes in September with a time of 29:43 minutes.

At Jepkosgei's heels came her compatriots Fancy Chemutai, clocking one hour and 5.36 minutes and Lucy Cheruiyot (one hour, 7 minutes and 30 seconds).

Ethiopian-born Spaniard Trihas Gebre clocked one hour and 9.57 minutes to break the 20-year Spanish women's half marathon record held by Rocio Rios.

In the men's race, Cheroben crossed the finish line first with a time of 59 minutes and 11 seconds, ahead of Ethiopians Leul Gebresilase (59 minutes and 19 seconds) and Tsadik Fikadu Moen (59 minutes and 22 seconds).

