Kenya's javelin champ Yego to compete in Germany

Nairobi, May 22 (IANS) World javelin throw champion Julius Yego from Kenya has a point to prove as he makes his second appearance in competition this season in Rehlingen athletics meeting in Germany on June 5.

Yego, who had to make a last-minute withdrawal from the competition last season, has started his season late and will be having his second competition of the year after Doha Diamond League on May 5 in Qatar, where he finished seventh, hurling the javelin to 84.94 metres, reports Xinhua news agency.

Germany's Thomas Rohler won the meet in Qatar throwing 93.90, which is a world lead for the season and meet record ahead of compatriot Johannes Vetter (89.68) and Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic (87.91).

"It was good to be back to fitness. I never give up on my dreams. No matter how many times I fall, I always get back up and keep moving on," said Yego.

Yego, who won silver at the Rio Olympics with one throw, injured his ankle and has been out of competition since August last year and only returned to fitness in March.

He is playing catch up and hopes to polish his skills ahead of defending his title at the London World Championships in August.

In Rehlingen, Yego will face a strong German contingent led by the in-form trio of Johannes Vetter (89.68m), Andreas Hofmann (88.79m) and Lars Hamann (86.71m).

--IANS

pur/vt