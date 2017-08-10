Kenyans shine at IAAF worlds in London

Nairobi, Aug 10 (IANS) Kenyans have come out to praise the performance of the country's team at the IAAF World Championships in London.

David Letting, the former cross country national coach, said on Thursday that Kenya has shown time and again the potential it has and the numerous wins in London is another milestone that the production line is doing great at home, reports Xinhua news agency.

Kenya now holds 11 medals, three of which are gold from Geoffrey Kirui in marathon, Faith Kipyegon in 1,500 metres and Conseslus Kipruto in the men's steeplechase, and stands to win more medals.

"The competition at this stage is stiff. But our athletes are showing their strength by weathering the challenge, and hopefully they will be able to retain the overall title on Sunday when the championships end," Letting said from Eldoret.

Another coach Japheth Korir said the performance of the athletes like Kipyegon has proved that the country is doing great to win clean.

"They have proved at every stage of the championships that they are winners," he said.

World Javelin champion Julius Yego singled out Kipyegon, saying that she didn't have the best time from the Diamond League going into London but she still managed to go against the odds to win her 1,500 metre final.

"She has shown us that the world championships hold different stakes and we all hope to win," said Yego.

Yego's season best came during the world championships trials when he hauled the best throw of 87.97 metres on Kenyan soil, ranking eighth in the world this season.

Coach Joseph Sotonik, who has accompanied Yego in London, said that his athlete is 50 per cent championship ready and not under any pressure to perform.

"There can only be pressure when you haven't done the right thing in training," Mosonik said.

