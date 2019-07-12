Kenyan MP returns to India to pay debt of Rs 250, says my heart is at peace now

A Kenyan Member of Parliament (MP) Richard Nyagaka Tongi returned to Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Thursday. He is MP from the Nyaribari Chache constituency in Kenya. He returned back to India to pay a debt of Rs 250 that he had taken 22 years ago. In Aurangabad, he had studied management at a local college. While speaking to ANI on this matter, Richard Nyagaka Tongi said, "I had a debt from 22 years ago that I had not paid, they had given me food but I had not paid. So, when I got married I vowed to return to India and pay back. Now, my heart is at peace."