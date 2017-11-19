Kenyan breaks Valencia Marathon men's record

Valencia (Spain), Nov 19 (IANS) Kenyan long-distance runner Sammy Kirop Kitwara won the Valencia Marathon on Sunday, breaking the race's record.

Kitwara clocked in at two hours, five minutes and 14 seconds, almost a minute faster than the record registered in 2015 by fellow countryman John Mwangangi (2:06:13), reports Efe.

Evans Kiplagat Chebet of Kenya also beat the previous record, coming in second place with a time of two hours, five minutes and 29 seconds.

Ethiopian Deribe Melka grabbed the third spot on the podium, finishing one minute and 23 seconds off the pace.

In the women's category, Aberu Mekuria Zennebe of Ethiopia pushed to first place with a time of two hours, 26 minutes and 17 seconds, followed by Volha Mazuronak of Belarus.

--IANS

sam/mr